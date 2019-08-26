Cordless vacuums and robot vacuums are great for keeping the inside of your home clean. If you need something more powerful for tougher and bigger jobs, check out the Bissell MultiClean 2035M wet and dry vacuum. You can get this versatile shop vac at a discounted price of $130 on Amazon today.

Get the Bissell MultiClean 2035M garage and auto vacuum at 13%t below its usual $150 cost from Amazon today. That is a neat $20 savings on a multifunctional cleaning tool from a trusted brand. While you are at it, browse some budget vacuum cleaners you can use for smaller cleaning jobs.

With an 11Amp motor and 6-gallon capacity, the Bissell MultiClean 2035M is excellent for big cleaning jobs. This wet and dry vacuum lets you easily handle large or small messes without stopping to empty. It also comes with a full set of specialized tools for indoor and outdoor cleaning, including the garage and car.

The Bissell MultiClean 2035M is also great for cleaning the interior of your home. Its multisurface floor tool lets you transition from hardwood floors to carpets with just a flip of a switch. If you need extra oomph for professional home cleaning results, this wet and dry vacuum is a great option.

Not only does the Bissell MultiClean 2035M high-powered vacuum suck in messes, it also doubles as a blower. Just attach the hose to the blower function connector and choose the right attachment for the job. This lets you remove leaves and other large debris from outdoor spaces. You can even use it to inflate or deflate air mattresses and other inflatable items.

Keep your garage, car, or workshop clean with the Bissell MultiClean wet and dry vacuum. Buy yours from Amazon now for only $130. Hurry and order now to save on a quality shop vac usually goes for $150.

Check out our best vacuums post to get a better idea on how to choose the right vacuum cleaner. At the bottom of the page, you will find some research and buying tips that can help you make a more informed purchasing decision.

