Aside from making value-for-money vacuum cleaners, Bissel is also known for its focus on pets. Portions of some products sold go to the Bissell Pet Foundation. If you want to help assist animal welfare foundations while saving on a quality cordless vacuum cleaner, check out Amazon’s deal on the Bissell Adapt XRT. You can get this two-in-one stick vacuum today at 10% less.

This Amazon discount drops the normally $145 Bissell Adapt XRT cordless stick vacuum to only $130. Hurry and order yours now to enjoy a cool $15 discount. Remember to activate your donation on Bissell’s website after your package arrives. While you are at it, check out these pet-friendly robot vacuums that are also on sale.

The Bissell Adapt XRT lets you clean your home without getting tangled with cords. This stick vacuum has a 14.4V lithium-ion battery that can give you up to 20 minutes of cordless cleaning on one full charge. It’s great for quick cleanups around the house, however, it takes nine hours to fully charge.

With the Bissell Adapt XRT, you get two cleaning tools in one machine. It can be used as a stick vacuum for easy floor cleaning. You can even run its multisurface cleaning head under furniture, thanks to its folding handle with swivel steering. And when cleaning surfaces above the floor, you can remove the hand vacuum for increased maneuverability.

Bissell understands your needs as a pet owner. They design their products to make it easier to maintain a healthy home for your fur babies, and the Adapt XRT is no exception. This cordless vacuum comes with special attachments for keeping fur off hard surfaces, upholstery, and crevices.

Bring home a quality cleaning tool while helping the Bissell Pet Foundation when you purchase the Bissell Adapt XRT two-in-one vacuum. With Amazon’s 10% discount, this $145 cordless vacuum is now only $130. Hurry and order now while the deal is live.

