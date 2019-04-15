Digital Trends
Save up to $200 on the rugged and easy-to-use Blink XT wireless security cameras

Lucas Coll
Despite lots of buzz over the past decade regarding the “internet of things,” most people aren’t sold on smart home tech. There are a few niche areas that constitute an exception, though: Smart speakers like the Echo, 4K TVs with built-in streaming capabilities, and – perhaps even more importantly – home security. Smart home security devices such as the Blink XT camera offer a lot of advantages in cost and function over traditional security systems, and this wireless, weatherproof camera setup is on sale right now from Best Buy.

Even if you’re not specifically worried about burglars or other trespassers on your property, wireless smart cameras are a great way to keep an eye on your home inside and out. The Blink XT home security camera system is especially useful if you have animals or kids, as you can monitor everything right from your phone or tablet no matter where you are.

amazon blink xt outdoor security camera spring deals system lifestyle 5

Our review team ranked the Blink XT among the best wireless security cameras on the market thanks to its affordability, weatherpoof construction, and sheer simplicity. The Blink XT cameras could not be easier to set up and use – they run on common AA batteries (lithium batteries are included, providing about two years of life before needing replacement), so there’s no messing around with cables, and you’re not restricted to placing them near outlets.

Once you set up your cameras and turn them on, all you have to do is sync everything to your iOS or Android device via the Blink app and you’re ready to roll. Another great bonus that makes this Blink XT wireless camera deal even sweeter is that cloud storage is totally free. If you ever need to go back and check out recorded footage, you can do so at any time with Blink, whereas many other camera makers charge extra fees for cloud storage past a certain time or beyond a storage limit.

Amazon has a number of Blink XT security cam packages on sale right now: The single-camera system is marked down to just $80, saving you $50, while the complete five-camera bundle is on sale for $300 after a nice $200 discount. The two- and three-cam bundles are also on sale, so you’ve got several options to suit your security needs.

