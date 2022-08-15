This content was produced in partnership with Bluetti.

Bluetti is back and bigger than ever with its second-generation modular power station, the AC500. It’s a direct response to the power issues that are plaguing much of the country these days, from a greater need for power independence to rolling blackouts gripping various regions. It’s the most powerful solar generator the company has made thus far, and if paired with its companion battery pack, the B300S, it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

Portable power stations like the AC500 serve many purposes. While they’re amazing off the grid, for camping, and during travel, they also provide a reliable energy alternative at home. Nothing is more frustrating than experiencing a power blackout during a hot summer day. Whether it’s your family’s comfort you’re worried about, with no AC or cooling available, or your perishables, like those delicious foods you have stored in your refrigerator, the AC500 can make it all better. It can power your fridge, microwave oven, cooling fans, washing machine, CPAP machine that you need to sleep and breathe, or even a garage heater when it’s cold. There are so many potential uses, it’s almost silly to be without something like this. Keep reading to take a closer look at the AC500’s best features and capabilities.

Power on demand for welcome peace of mind

Blackouts, energy failures, and similar power events happen, and we have no control over that. The best thing we can do is to prepare beforehand. While it may not be possible to power everything in your home, you can certainly keep the essentials connected, especially those that contribute to your family’s quality of life like a fridge, oven, washing machine, and so on.

The AC500 is equipped with a 24/7 UPS (uninterruptible power supply) function that automatically detects a power failure and provides power to over 99% of your biggest needs — and it does this in just 20 milliseconds. You’ll hardly notice the swap.

If you need more power, each AC500 station supports up to six expansion batteries, up to a total of 18,432 watt-hours. That’s enough to power anything you’d need overnight, during a severe outage. Best of all, the modularity allows you to expand and customize the system’s capabilities based on what you and your family need in the moment. So, if you only need a single unit, great, but if you need more, that’s achievable too.

It also means that you don’t have to worry about power outages or major events because you always have a backup solution at the ready, and you can adjust accordingly.

Lots of functionality packed into a manageable design

Typically, with a power station that offers the same amount of energy as the AC500, you’re talking about a bulky, frustrating brick that’s tough to move, carry, or modify. That’s not the case here, and its modularity strengthens that idea even further.

The unibody weight even with multiple AC500 units, plus batteries, does not get in the way, and you can also carry each component individually. So, if you ever need to move or pack up, you’re not stuck with a static system. You can also replace or swap out the components as needed. For example, if you need more power, you can add another B300S battery.

Make your own energy, anytime

Wherever you are, even at home, there’s no need to rely on the utility grid. That’s even more important if you’re on the road, or living off the grid anyway. With the AC500 and B300S combo, you have as much energy as you need. You can hook it up to your house to charge devices via wall outlets, or plug gear to the unit directly, which you can leverage in the car or while stopped — like powering up lights for your campsite.

It’s the ideal sustainability solution for those who don’t want to have to rely on traditional power supply or those who simply want backup when the grid goes down.

There are seven ways to charge the unit, including by connecting solar panels to power up your gear via sunlight. And because this is an electric generator, compared to traditional gas-powered ones, it doesn’t produce any emissions or toxic fumes. It doesn’t make noise either, while still functioning as an absolute powerhouse. So, it won’t keep you awake at night, and it won’t wake the kids while it’s running.

There’s so much more

Bluetti is dedicated to building a more sustainable future and has been doing so ever since its original launch of the AC300. This new system, the AC500, is a fully upgraded version with better capabilities. The 5,000-watt pure sine wave inverter, for instance, runs high-powered devices, including some appliances, without any hassle.

You can also monitor and configure your Bluetti device all from a mobile app on your phone. You can adjust settings in real time, download firmware updates, check power usage, and so much more.

If you’re even remotely interested, we recommend heading over to Bluetti’s site to learn a little more and see more practical applications for the AC500.

