Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wireless headphones. You won’t have to pay full price with Prime Day headphone deals. Not all headphone deals are equal though, as some discounts are insignificant, while the quality of some products is inadequate. You won’t run into these problems with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are top-quality headphones that Amazon is selling with a $170 discount, bringing their price down to just $229 from their original price of $399. This deal will only be available during this two-day Prime sale!

As you can tell from their name, the main feature of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is the noise-canceling feature. The wireless headphones offer 11 levels of active noise canceling with the help of six microphones that cancel the noise from your environment and four microphones that make your voice clearer by isolating your speech and suppressing other sounds.

These Bose wireless headphones aren’t all about just one feature though, as they also offer crisp sound with clear details and a full bass for a top-quality audio experience when listening to music, watching movies, or playing games. They’re also comfortable on your head with a lightweight stainless steel headband and titled earcups. Bose promises up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge and adds convenience with a dedicated button to call for voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are tagged in Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones for 2021 as the top option for calls, so they’re the perfect choice if you’re planning to use them often for online meetings and virtual classes. With these headphones, the other people in your call will no longer have to struggle with understanding what you’re saying.

If you’re going to take advantage of Prime Day to buy wireless headphones with a discount, you can’t go wrong with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Amazon is selling them at $170 off, lowering their price to just $229 from their original price of $399. It might be a while before Prime Day ends, but it’s unclear when stocks will run out, so if you want to buy these Bose wireless headphones for this crazy cheap price, you shouldn’t delay your purchase. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Prime Day headphone deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day headphone deals happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

