The Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless headphones come with a sticker price of $350 on the Bose website and run for a dollar less on Amazon, but with a sweet $40 discount on its already discounted price from Rakuten, you can pick them up for just under $265. These high quality headphones normally don’t ever go on sale and this promo will only last until January 22, so hurry to take advantage of this deal. In order to get the $40 discount you have to be signed up and logged on as a Rakuten member, if you’re not a member, though, that only requires a quick email registration. Apply the promo code PRO40 during checkout to get the discount and choose between black or silver headphones.

As one of our favorite noise-canceling wireless headphones of 2019, there’s a lot to love about these cans. These headphones look big but can easily be folded to fit and take everywhere, plus they are super light. The padding feels comfortable for wearing for long periods of time and help with blocking out unwanted noise, which comes in handy if you’re a frequent flyer or taking a long trip. The QC35 II also offers extremely high sound quality and the boosted-bass signature that Bose has prided itself on for years. With Alexa integrations, you can also use the voice assistant to access music, information, and more. Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing makes connecting these headphones to your devices quick and painless when you’re on the go.

Treat yourself to one of the best headphones on the market while supplies last.

