If you’re looking for the best Black Friday headphone deals, you’ll want to check out the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM5 at their lowest-ever prices, giving you the chance to purchase two of the most popular wireless headphones in the market for much cheaper than usual while also bypassing the online rush that will happen on Black Friday itself.

Best Buy is selling the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $249, after an $80 discount to its original price of $329, and the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $348, down $52 from its sticker price of $400. If you’re aiming to purchase either one, it’s highly recommended that you add the wireless headphones to your cart and check out immediately as we’re not sure how long these early Black Friday deals will last.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $249, was $329

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are made by one of the most trusted names in the audio equipment industry, so you can expect top-of-the-line quality from these wireless headphones. You’ll be able to enjoy your music more with the TriPort acoustic architecture that vents the earcups to increase depth and fullness without making them bigger, while the adjustable EQ will let you apply your personal preferences. The Bose QuietComfort 45 feature acoustic noise cancelling that uses six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to block the sound from your surroundings, and they can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It only takes 2.5 hours to fully recharge the wireless headphones, and just 15 minutes of charging will replenish up to 3 hours of usage.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $348, was $400

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of Digital Trends’ lists for the best headphones and the best noise-canceling headphones, which means you’ll be getting wireless headphones that provides a top-tier listening experience while also preventing interruptions from the world around you. They’re equipped with carbon-fiber-based 30mm dynamic transducers that are 25% smaller than the ones used in the Sony WH-1000XM4, for reduced weight but improved sound quality. The Sony WH-1000XM5’s active noise cancelation uses an eight-mic arrangement and dual-chip processing to eliminate external noise, and its battery can last up to 30 hours on a single charge with 3 minutes’ worth of charging resulting in 3 hours of usage.

