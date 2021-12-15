Forget AirPods: Save $80 on these Bose earbuds today

Walmart has one of the best headphone deals currently out there with $80 off the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Priced at just $199, they’ll even arrive in time for Christmas if you order by December 20 making them a pretty sweet deal for anyone you’re buying gifts for. Buy them now while stocks last.

When they first launched, we considered the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to offer the best active noise cancellation in earbuds at the time. In addition, they also provide excellent call quality, exciting audio quality, and great battery life. Combined, those are just the things you expect to see in the best noise-canceling earbuds out there right now. They’re sure to delight everyone and they’re incredibly simple to set up and use.

Built with the world’s most effective noise cancellation and with high-fidelity audio, the music you listen to through these will sound exhilarating. You can easily switch between Quiet or Aware mode for those times when you need to hear your surroundings. Volume-optimized Active EQ technology automatically boosts the lows and highs you’re listening to so that music sounds balanced at all times, even when you’re tweaking the volume.

With three sizes of eartips, you can also ensure you get the best fit for you so they can stay in all day long if need be. Up to 6 hours from a single charge with up to 12 hours extra from the charging case, you’ll be good to go for a while. A quick 15-minute charge can even provide you with up to 2 hours of juice when needed, too. Simple controls also mean you can always use your voice assistant or take calls without any trouble, giving you control at all times.

Normally priced at $279, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are down to just $199 right now at Walmart. A substantial saving of $80, this is a great time to buy some of the best noise cancelling earphones out there. While you can order up until December 20 to get delivery for Christmas, don’t delay. There’s no guarantee how long this offer will stick around for and it’s one not to be missed.

