4K TVs are a great way to bring cinematic visuals into your living room, but they don’t always come with superb audio. If you’re tired of listening to your TV’s tinny, muffled speakers, consider investing in a soundbar. Soundbars sound better than TVs alone, plus they are easy to set up and come in a compact footprint.

Amazon has deals going right now on numerous brand-name soundbars. Two spectacular discounts we found are for the highly rated Bose SoundTouch 300 and Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650. Upgrade your entertainment experience by jumping on these soundbar deals that reach up to $300 off the retail prices.

Bose SoundTouch 300 — $399 ($300 off)

Bose has a stellar reputation for incorporating excellent technology in its audio products, and it shows in the SoundTouch 300. This model is packed with technologies that bring out the best in everything you watch or listen to. It has the Adaptiq audio room calibration feature which fine-tunes the system’s sound to fit the room or space it’s in, the Quiet Port technology which virtually eliminates distortion for deep and rich bass, and the PhaseGuide technology that makes you believe you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers.

Music enthusiasts will also be able to use this Bose soundbar as a quick music player. It lets you play your favorite tunes directly from a phone or tablet through Bluetooth or by connecting it to your Wi-Fi network for instant in-home listening without the need for your phone. The companion SoundTouch app makes the experience even better. It gives you the option to browse popular music services like Deezer and Spotify, play from the internet radio, or select from your stored music library. You’ll also be able to personalize presets for one-touch access to the music you love and take total control of your listening experience. Supported audio formats include DTS and Dolby Digital.

The SoundTouch 300 looks as good as it sounds. Its profile features a premium glass top that’s as strong as aluminum, plus a perforated wrap-around metal grille that draws the eye. Compact and slim, you can place it near the TV or save space by using a wall bracket. It’s easily controlled by a universal remote, but it can also respond to voice commands once connected to an Alexa-enabled device.

Realize astounding sound quality from any of your entertainment by getting your hands on the Bose SoundTouch 300. This soundbar can be yours for only $399 on Amazon, or $300 below its usual $699 price tag.

Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 — $328 ($70 off)

Another option is the Samsung Sound+. This soundbar boasts an array of audio technologies that deliver rich, room-filling home theater sound quality without the need for a separate subwoofer. An advanced sound processing tech, precise speaker control, and state-of-the-art wide-range tweeter produce just the right level of bass along with a consistently amazing sound everywhere in the room. There’s also the Distortion Cancelling technology that cancels out distortion before it happens as well as multi-speaker control that increases the power and depth of bass by accurately coordinating the movement of each speaker inside.

The Sound+ HW-MS650 can stream tunes directly from your phone or tablet by pairing via Bluetooth or connecting to your home network. You can even select a sound mode or let the soundbar analyze the sound and then optimize the settings for your entertainment. The big bonus? It comes with a 4K pass-through that can deliver the best in audio and picture quality. Simply connect any 4K video source through HDMI to your TV.

For true wireless convenience, this Samsung soundbar can be hooked up to your TV without the clutter of wires through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It’s also very slim, perfect in front of the TV or mounted to the wall. Similar to the Bose SoundTouch 300, the Sound+ can be controlled hands-free when connected to an Alexa device.

Experience cinematic audio for your shows, music, movies, and games with the Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650. It’s currently up for grabs at a discounted price of $328 on Amazon.

