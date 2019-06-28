Share

Upgrading from a point-and-shoot digicam to a full DSLR is not always an easy decision to make. Fortunately, there are cameras that offer the best of both worlds. One of them is the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS. This full-featured digital camera can pass as an alternative to an entry-level DSLR, but can also cost almost as much as one. If the price is holding you back from getting one, check out these very similar deals from Amazon and Walmart. Both online retailers are offering the 16-megapixel PowerShot SX530 HS at $150 off its normal price.

The 16-megapixel Canon PowerShot SX530 HS is usually priced at $379. The Amazon and Walmart deals mentioned above let you get it at just $229. Amazon also bundles the PowerShot SX530 with a complete set of accessories for $259..

Unlike DSLRs, POS cameras generally do not have interchangeable lenses. However, the need for different lenses is erased by the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS’ 24-1200mm range. Its 50x optical zoom makes it a very versatile camera for various applications, from shooting sporting events to capturing landscapes or wildlife. Combine this long zoom capacity with Canon’s Intelligent Image Stabilization technology, and taking clear photos and steady videos become a breeze.

Another thing that the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS eliminates is the need for cables to transfer photos and videos to a laptop or another device. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity for easy photo and video sharing from the PowerShot SX530 HS to the internet or other devices. This camera is also equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology, which allows it to share files to an Android smartphone or tablet through the Canon Camera Connect app.

The built-in Wi-Fi on the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS also allows for remote shooting through the app. Your Android device displays a live image as if you are holding the camera itself. Take great family photos, next-level selfies, and other kinds of images and videos.

Capture DSLR-level photos and videos in a point-and-shoot digicam with the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS. Order yours from Amazon or Walmart today to get it at $229. That is a significant savings of $150.

