Apple drops $150 off the refurbished iPhone X before Labor Day

Chances of finding Apple iPhone discounts during Labor Day 2019, or any other shopping event, is slim to none. Your best bet to save on a recent iPhone model is to go to the Apple refurbished store. Right now, you can get a like-new Apple iPhone X at $130 below the normal price. Take this chance to buy Apple’s revolutionary smartphone for less. Though Best Buy is also offering a Google Pixel 3 deal you won’t want to miss.

Previously $899, this certified refurbished Apple iPhone X with 64GB memory is now only $769 on Apple’s website. You can also choose the 256GB variant and still save. Place your order now while stock is available. For a complete iOS mobile experience, browse these Apple Watch deals that go well with your new iPhone.

The iPhone X is Apple’s 10th-anniversary smartphone. It is the first to adopt the bezel-less design, paving the way for the brand’s next phones. Its edge-to-edge OLED touchscreen provides you the full iOS experience that you cannot get from the more traditional-looking iPhone 8.

If you are looking to upgrade to a more recent Apple smartphone, the last-generation iPhone X is a great option. It has the same aesthetics and most of the features offered by the current models. You will be proud to show off this beautiful 5.8-inch smartphone.

Unlike renewed iPhones from large retailers and online stores, your Apple-certified refurbished iPhone X will come with a new outer shell and battery. You will receive it inside a new white box that also includes all the accessories, from the USB power adapter and Lighting to USB cable to the EarPods with Lightning connector. And for your further peace of mind, your refurbished phone will be backed by the same one-year warranty as a new iPhone. You can even extend support for your phone by getting an AppleCare product.

This iPhone deal lets you save a huge $130 on a usually $899 Apple smartphone. Order the silver or space gray Apple iPhone X 65GB on the Apple store for only $769 today. You will receive a quality device that went through a rigorous refurbishment before it went back for sale. It is also covered by Apple’s 14-day return policy.

