In the world of laptop computers, it’s been Windows versus Mac OS for a long, long time – but Google’s Linux-based Chrome OS has been gaining ground in recent years, shaking up the market with a number of big brands now offering impressive (not to mention wallet-friendly) Chromebooks. These efficient laptops have grown quite popular lately, too, thanks to their intuitive software and solid price-to-performance ratio, although the best ones will still set you back a few Benjamins.

If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, though, we’ve got you covered: Whether you need a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment while you’re on the go, or you just want a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we’ve smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals available right now. With everything from full-sized Chromebooks to 2-in-1 hybrids, our picks offer something for just about everyone:

Samsung is putting out some of the best Chromebooks on the market today, but their best offerings naturally don’t come cheap. For a super-affordable alternative to laptops like the Samsung Chromebook Pro, consider Samsung’s Chromebook 3. This 11.6-inch computer runs on a dual-core Intel N3060 and 2GB of RAM – good enough for basic work tasks like web browsing and word processing – with 16GB of flash storage for files and apps (since Chrome OS is largely cloud-based, you don’t need too much space to handle your basic needs).

The Samsung Chromebook 3 won’t replace your full-sized Windows, Mac, or Chrome OS laptops, but at a low $159 from Amazon, the Samsung Chromebook 3 might just be the cheapest name-brand Chrome OS computer you’re going to find.

Compact laptops like the Samsung Chromebook 3 are handy for travel, but for hours of regular use and work, a full-sized computer like Acer’s Chromebook 15 might be a better option. This Chrome OS laptop features similar specs to the Samsung model with an Intel N3060 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage for handling basic tasks, but its 15.6-inch HD display gives you a lot more screen real estate to work with.

It’s still fairly sleek and lightweight, though, and its internal battery provides up to 12 hours of juice, giving you more than enough for a day’s worth of work and entertainment. The Acer Chromebook 15 rings in at $179 from Walmart. For a little boost in the performance department, the model with 4GB of RAM is also available on Amazon for just $215.

Hybrid laptops are a big thing now, and the Chromebook market has also seen its fair share of these handy 2-in-1 convertible computers. Lenovo’s Chromebook C330 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops out there. It’s got solid enough specs for the price, too, with a 2.1 GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a boosted 64GB of flash storage.

The 360-degree hinge on the 11.6-inch HD touch display works so that you can fold it completely flat, letting you use this compact Chrome OS laptop as a tablet when you need to – or you can just use the keyboard as a built-in stand for enjoying some entertainment on the go. A $61 discount on Amazon knocks the Lenovo Chromebook C330 down to a super-affordable $239.

Laptops with 14-inch displays like the Chromebook 14 from HP represent a nice middle-of-the-road option between compact 11- and 12-inch laptops and full-sized ones, and the HP Chromebook’s 14-inch HD display even doubles as a touch-screen. Under the hood, the Chromebook 14 runs on an Intel N3350 2.4 GHz CPU and 4GB of RAM, while 32GB of flash storage provides enough space for your basic work files and regular-use apps.

At 0.7 inches thin when closed, this 14-inch laptop hits a nice sweet spot in size for anyone looking for an on-the-go Chromebook that’s not too big or too small. A solid 43-percent savings of $170 brings the touchscreen HP Chromebook 14 down to $230 on Amazon, making this perhaps the best Chromebook deal on our roundup.

Although our roundup has mostly focused on Chromebooks in the sub-$250 range, we’ve included one upgrade pick for those interested in something a little beefier. Samsung’s Chromebook Pro is one of our favorites owing to its compact yet sturdy build, great 2-in-1 hybrid design, a vibrant 12.3-inch touch display boasting an HD resolution of 2,400 x 1,600, and snappy performance with wide support for Chrome OS apps.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro isn’t quite as affordable as the other cheap Chromebooks on our list, but at $505 from Amazon after a $45 savings, it’s still well within the “budget laptop” price bracket and is one of the best Chrome OS laptops you can buy.

