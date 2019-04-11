Share

Winter is over and spring break is right around the corner, and a good Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for taking your music with you when it’s finally time to head outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather. Most tech gadgets aren’t particularly waterproof, however, but there are a number of great portable speakers that feature water-resistant cases which are safe for use at the pool and the beach.

The best waterproof Bluetooth speakers can get pretty expensive, with many ringing it at $200 or more. You really don’t have to pay out the nose for a good one, though; below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the top-rated cheap waterproof portable speakers on Amazon, most of which ring in at less than 30 bucks.

Oontz Angle 3 portable speaker – $26

For a no-frills, no-nonsense Bluetooth speaker that will only set you back $20-25, check out the Onntz Angle 3 from Cambridge Soundworks. The Angle 3 is a dual-driver stereo speaker with a water resistance rating of IPX5, meaning that it’s waterproof against splashes and jets of water as well as the accidental plunge (just don’t submerge it for long). It has a 100-foot Bluetooth 4.2 range for wireless streaming from your phone or other device, and its 2,500mAh battery offers up to 14 hours of play.

AYL Soundfit portable speaker – $20

An even more compact alternative to the Onntz Angle 3 is the Soundfit portable speaker from AYL, which measures less than four inches on its longest side. It features the same IPX5 water-resistance rating as the Angle 3 as well as a 100-foot Bluetooth wireless range, and its tough housing means it can stand up to the bumps and scrapes it may experience on your outdoor adventures. Its smaller size means you get slightly less battery life, however, with up to 10 hours of playback time.

JBL Go 2 portable speaker – $29

JBL is a household name in the Bluetooth speaker market and makes some of our favorites. The Go 2 portable speaker is the pint-sized member of this family, measuring even smaller than the AYL Soundfit – just note that you’ve got about five hours of playback with this one before it’ll need to be juiced up. It’s got a waterproof rating of IPX7, though, meaning it can survive being submerged in up to three feet of water. The JBL Go 2 is only $29 right now on Amazon after a nice $11 discount and is available in a bunch of different colors.

Aukey portable speaker – $30

Aukey is another top-rated brand you’ll see all over Amazon, and this Bluetooth portable speaker is perfect for serious outdoor use. Its super-rugged rubberized housing and lanyard attachment make it perfect for strapping to your backpack when you hit the trail, while its IPX7 waterproof rating makes it just as suitable for the pool or beach. Its larger (yet still perfectly travel-friendly) size also means that you get as much as a whopping 30 hours of playback time. It’s priced at $40, but a $10 coupon (redeemable on the product page) knocks it down to just $30.

Soundcore Flare portable speaker 2-pack – $70

This high-value bundle gives you two for (almost) the price of one, featuring two of Anker’s excellent Soundcore Flare Bluetooth portable speakers which put out sound in all directions thanks to their 360-degree dual-driver design. You can use each one by itself or connect to both at the same time for a two-speaker Bluetooth stereo setup, and although it may not look like it, the Soundcore is IPX7-rated for water resistance. A single Soundcore runs for $60, but you can grab this two-pack for just $10 more at $70.

JBL Flip 4 portable speaker – $75

Most of our picks are fairly inexpensive, but we’ve included one upgrade pick just for those wanting something more: The Flip 4, another great portable speaker from JBL, features a 360-degree design similar to the Soundcore, and its IPX7 waterproof rating lets you take it just about anywhere. Along with stereo drivers, the Flip 4 packs dual passive radiators for boosted bass. The JBL Flip 4 is more expensive than our other picks, but it’s still a great value at around $75 after a $36 discount.

Looking for more great stuff? Find GoPro alternatives, portable tech gadget, spring sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT