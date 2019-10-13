This weekend, to celebrate the holiday that falls on October 14 — whether you call that holiday Columbus Day or Indigenous People’s Day — you can change up your bedding situation, get cozier as we settle into fall and refresh your whole aesthetic.

If you’ve been putting off getting a new bedding set, are ready to put on your cold-weather sheets or you want a sheet set just because, we have you covered. Check out these great deals on bedding this weekend.

Columbus Day deals

Tempur-Pedic

BOGO Tempur-Pedic pillows, Oct. 12-14; $1,000 off TEMPUR-Legacy mattress

Tempur-Pedic is offering two different sales this weekend. On the Tempur-Pedic site, buy one pillow and get the second free. Tempur-Pedic offers four pillow models, from the contoured and original TEMPUR-Neck pillow to the TEMPUR-Down Precise Support pillow, you’re sure to find a model that works for you and your sleeping position. Tempur-Pedic’s down pillow is its most expensive model — no surprise there — at $149, so you can save yourself quite a bit of money on this sale.

If you’re looking for a mattress, not a pillow, Tempur-Pedic’s new site, made specifically for the brand’s deals, is offering $1,000 off the Tempur-Legacy mattress. That means you’re getting the king size mattress for just $1,999 or the queen size for $1,299.

Shop Tempur-Pedic Pillows

Shop the TEMPUR-Legacy

Casper

Take 10% off any order with a mattress with code DREAMY10; $100 off Casper, $200 off Wave through October 15

Casper is one of our favorite brands both for its unique and intriguing accessories like the Glow Light and the nightstand, but it’s also a great brand for both mattresses and pillows. Through October 15, if you’re in the market for a mattress, you can get 10% off your entire order with code DREAMY10. That means you can save money on the Glow Light, dog bed, nap pillow and more. You can also save $100 off the original Casper mattress or $200 off Casper’s luxury option, the Wave. Casper’s mattresses are made specifically to keep you cool at night, and while both are promising choices, the Wave exclusively offers two more layers: the springs and enhanced edge support, giving you that extra amount of comfort and support at night so you’ll wake up refreshed and without pain.

Shop Casper Mattresses

Nectar

Get $100 off any order over $500 through October 15

Whether you’re buying a mattress or not, Nectar is giving you $100 off any order over $500 through October 15. Of course, if you buy a mattress, it will be super easy to get to that $500 minimum. In fact, every Nectar mattress, with the exception of the twin-size model, gets you over that $500 mark. Or, try a combination of Nectar’s bases, frames, and headboards, or its sheets, pillows, mattress protector or weighted blanket. Nectar offers just one mattress, which means you’re not getting options like with other mattress brands, but you’re only in the market for one, after all. The Nectar mattress is memory foam, features a lifetime warranty and even comes with a 365-night sleep trial, so if you’re not feeling your Nectar mattress after a year of sleeping on it you can get your money back.

Shop Nectar Mattress

Coddle

Up to 25% off with promo code PEOPLE October 11-20

Over at Coddle, you can save up to 25% off everything with code PEOPLE through October 20. Coddle is celebrating Indigenous People’s Week by giving you a scaling deal. Plus, you can feel good purchasing from Coddle this week, as the company is donating 10% of all profits made during this deal to charity. You’ll automatically get 10% off everything once you apply the code, but if you spend more, you’ll save more, too. Spend more than $999 for 15% off, more than $2,000 for 20% off and more than $2,500 for 25% off. That means if you just take home a king-size Coddle mattress, you’ll save $173. But add Coddle’s convertible couch, couch topper, ottoman, chair and pillow and you’ll quickly rack up those savings.

Shop Coddle

Amazon bedding deals this weekend

OK, so these might not specifically be Columbus Day deals, but these are some other great ways you can save on bedding by purchasing through Amazon. Here are some great bedding deals that are live on Amazon now.

Greenland Home Marley Quilt Set

On sale for $70; 63% off

Not every man out there wants a monochromatic color scheme with grays, blacks and the occasional blue. Some men want color, noise, and excitement, and there’s nothing wrong with that. While a clean white duvet or gray sheets are never a bad choice, you can save 63% off Greenland Home’s Marley Quilt Set, bringing you to a total of $70. Greenland Home is known for its loud and vibrant quilts, so if you’re not the monochrome type, this may be the right sheet set for you. Plus, it’s reversible, so if you want to tone down the red, blue, gray, green and purple stripes, just flip the mattress to its solid purple side.

Feather & Stitch Cotton Sheet Set

On sale for $52; 19% off

Looking for a classy, clean and comfortable sheet set? Check out Feather & Stitch’s sale. Each set contains a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Plus, with seven colors to choose from, you can find something that will match your bedroom set and make your space look that much better. This sheet set is 100% cotton, which means it’s soft to the touch and will keep you warm in the winter without causing you to overheat. With subtle stripes, this is a great neutral choice that can go with any style bedroom.

Lush Décor Ravello Five-piece Bedding Set

On sale for $117; 63% off

If the Greenland Home quilt aesthetic just isn’t for you, don’t worry; we’ve got a five-piece bedding set that will keep your bedroom looking modern and sleek. This sheet set may be the most expensive of the three Amazon deals, but it’s well worth it, as you’re getting two decorative pillows, a comforter, and two shams. This is the only set that actually comes with throw pillows, too, so your bedroom will look cozy as soon as you get this set in the mail. Lush Décor is offering tons of sales on its bedding sets, so if this isn’t quite your style, check out the brand’s Amazon listing; something is bound to catch your eye

