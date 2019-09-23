Amazon drops a massive 52% off the Coway Airmega 400 smart air purifier

Having the right air purifier can greatly increase the comfort in your home. It gets rid of unpleasant odors, viruses, and allergens lurking in the air, which in turn protects you from airborne illnesses and respiratory problems. Right now, Amazon is running a massive massive deal on the Coway Airmega 400 smart air purifier.

The Airmega 400 will normally set you back $749, but a whopping 52% discount brings its price down to $360. You can also avail yourself of an additional $50 discount when your Amazon Rewards Visa card application gets approved. Order this air purifier today and enjoy a significant savings of over $380.

One of the most important things to consider when shopping for an air purifier is a true High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration capability. The Coway Airmega 400 has a Max2 filter — a combined activated-carbon and true HEPA filter. This enables an effective capture rate of 99.97% even for the tiniest contaminants, including pollens, pollutants, and other particles. It also has enough power to suck up more than 99% of volatile organic compounds like acetaldehyde and ammonia.

Aside from a Max2 filter, this air purifier uses a powerful dual-suction technology for fast and efficient air cleaning. This technology draws contaminated air from the side and pushes filtered air out at the top. It can also trap larger particles like hair and fur, all thanks to its washable permanent micromesh pre-filter.

This Coway Airmega 400 is designed for rooms sized up to 1,560 square feet. It cleans the air twice per hour and communicates the indoor air quality in real-time through a pollution sensor. A brightly colored LED ring lets you easily identify how dirty or clean the indoor air is every minute of the day. This ring will turn blue when air quality is good, green for moderate, yellow for unhealthy, and red for very unhealthy.

A true smart air purifier, this Coway unit can adapt to its surroundings. The fan speed adjusts automatically depending on the room’s air quality and lighting conditions. This allows for an energy-efficient performance without compromising efficacy.

Breathe easier and healthier all day long with the Coway Airmega 400 smart air purifier. Grab the chance to score this air purifier for a whopping $389 less than its standard $750 price tag on Amazon.

