Amazon shaves $50 off the Coway Mighty air purifier ahead of allergy season

Spring has officially arrived, and before you know it, the summer heat will be right around the corner. While the warmer weather gives us a chance to open the windows and enjoy some fresh air, it also heralds allergy season. A high-quality air purifier — especially one with true HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration capability — can greatly improve the quality of the air you and your family breathe inside your home, and it’s an absolute must-have if you or anyone in your family suffers from allergies, asthma, or other respiratory problems. Which is why this discounted Coway Mighty air purifier is such a solid buy.

The Coway Mighty air purifier, now on sale from Amazon for less than $200, is one of the best units available today. It utilizes a powerful four-stage process to filter your air: The first stage is a washable prefilter that captures large pollutants such as dust, hair, and dirt, maximizing the efficiency of the other filters (and making them last longer before needing replacement). The second filter captures nefarious odors, such as those from pets and cooking, while the third stage, a true HEPA filter, removes 99.97 percent of airborne particles down to a size of 0.3 microns to provide relief from allergies and asthma. So if you’re worried about allergens taking over your home, this is great way to protect yourself from them.

The fourth and final stage is actually ionizer that freshens the air with negative ions (if you’re worried about ozone production, however, then this feature can be switched off). The Coway Mighty air purifier boasts impressive clean-air delivery ratings (or CADR) of 233 for smoke, 246 for dust, and 240 for pollen. This means that the Coway AP-1512HH can completely clean the air of these contaminants four times per hour — the optimal frequency for users with allergies — in a living space as large as 360 square feet. Though if you need air to be purified in a larger space, you’ll need something much bigger.

The Coway Mighty air purifier is also relatively small and compact when compared to other air purifiers with this much power, weighing in at about 13 pounds and measuring less than 17 inches in both height and width. This allows you to easily move it from room to room or stow it away when you don’t need it. Other convenient modern features include a programmable timer, a power-saving eco mode, and a built-in air-quality sensor that detects airborne pollutants and automatically adjusts the output settings to better clean the room.

The Coway Mighty Air Purifier normally costs $230, and even at that price, it punches well above its weight when it comes to filtration capabilities (other units with these features can cost twice as much). Just in time for spring, though, you can snag this high-end unit for just $180 on Amazon after a nice $50 discount. Both the black and white models are on sale, too, so you can grab the one that best suits your style.

