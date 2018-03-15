Get ahead of allergy season with the high-end Coway Mighty air purifier

Share

Spring is right around the corner, and while the warm weather is more than welcome, the allergies that accompany it are not. A good air purifier can greatly improve the quality of the air you and your family breathe inside your home, and a high-quality unit with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration capability is a must-have if you or your loved ones suffer from allergies, asthma, or other respiratory problems. The Coway Mighty air purifier — now on sale from Amazon — is one of the best units available today.

The Coway AP-1512HH utilizes a four-stage filtration process. The first stage is a washable prefilter that captures large visible pollutants such as dust and hair, maximizing the efficiency of the other filters and extending their life spans. The second filter captures household odors, such as those from pets and cooking, while the third HEPA filter removes 99.97 percent of airborne particles down to a size of 0.3 microns to provide relief from allergies and asthma. The fourth stage is an ionizer that freshens the air with negative ions (if you’re worried about ozone production, this feature can be turned off).

The air purifier boasts impressive clean-air delivery ratings of 233 for smoke, 246 for dust, and 240 for pollen. This means that the AP-1512HH can completely clean the air of these contaminants four times per hour, the optimal frequency for users with allergies, in a space of 350 to 360 square feet.

The unit is also quite compact compared to other air purifiers with this much power, weighing in at roughly 13 pounds and measuring less than 17 inches in both height and width, which allows you to easily move it from room to room if need be. Other convenient modern features include a programmable timer, eco mode, and a built-in air-quality sensor that detects airborne pollutants and automatically adjusts the fan’s settings to better clean the room.

The Coway Mighty Air Purifier normally costs $230, and even at that price, it punches well above its weight when it comes to filtration capabilities. However, you can now score this high-end unit for just $186 on Amazon after a 19 percent discount shaves $44 off the price.

