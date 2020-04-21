Air Purifiers are selling out fast, but these three are in stock and discounted

Enjoying healthier and cleaner air indoors is now made possible through air purifiers. And with our current living situation, having this little appliance around might just provide you with that much-needed sense of security and peace of mind. Thankfully, you don’t even have to spend too much on one, as we’ve found these affordable air purifier deals at Best Buy. Get the Bissell MyAir 2780A, Levoit LV-RH131S, and Bissell Air400 for as little as $70 today.

Bissell MyAir 2780A Personal Air Purifier — $70, was $90

Bigger doesn’t always mean better. Take the Bissell MyAir 2780A for example. It may be tiny, but it’s still capable of achieving the same results as a larger air purifier. It’s meant for single person use, hence, the desktop-grade design, and operates smoothly and quietly. Right now this compact personal air purifier is available at Best Buy for the incredibly low price of $70 instead of $90.

The MyAir 2780A is built to last long thanks to its impact-resistant design. Even if it falls off your desk, you won’t have to worry about it getting broken. Its control panel is designed as a single unit, making it very easy for you to set it to the required levels. The one unit style also contributes to its durability as it’s less susceptible to losing buttons.

This air purifier is recommended for spaces around 100 square feet so it’s great for home offices or bedrooms. It features a three-in-one filter system that includes a HEPA primary filter that helps remove most 0.3-micron or larger particles in the air like dust, pollen, and other allergens, and an activated carbon and high-efficiency filter that absorbs unpleasant household odors like kitchen smoke and your pet stench. Lastly, its built-in LED lights aren’t particularly bright and double as night lights for promoting a peaceful sleeping environment. Get Bissell MyAir 2780A personal air purifier for just $70 at Best Buy today.

Levoit LV-RH131S Smart Air Purifier — $165, was $180

The Levoit LV-RH131S combines the functionality of an air purifier and a smart home device thanks to its Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. It is compact and slim and comes at a relatively affordable price despite being a large room air purifier (it’s meant for rooms up to 361 square feet in size). Right now, it’s on sale at Best Buy for $165 instead of $180 — a cool $15 off.

This air purifier has a rectangular body with a glossy white finish and a touch-sensitive control panel on the top. It has three basic filters inside it. First is a pre-filter that’s effective at neutralizing airborne large objects like dust, pet dander, pet hair, mold, and fungi. Second is its True HEPA filter that’s capable of reducing 99.97% of contaminant particles like dust mites, viruses, pollen, and bacteria that are as small as 0.3 microns. Lastly, it has an activated carbon filter which has the power to remove odors and smoke from the air.

Aside from the controls found on top, you can also download the Levoit VeSync app on your smartphone to control this air purifier remotely. You can also use it to create customized schedules to automatically turn the purifier on and off depending on your needs. This air purifier is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-assisted convenience. If you’re on a budget but need a large-room capacity air purifier, the Levoit LV-RH131S would be perfect for you. Get it for $165 at Best Buy today.

Bissell Air400 Air Purifier — $250, was $350

The Bissell Air400 contains plenty of top-notch features not typically found in your average air purifier. This includes its patented CirQulate system, a function that continuously monitors your room’s air quality and automatically adjusts the fan speed for the optimal removal of air contaminants. It also has the ability to detect particulate matter that’s 2.5 microns and smaller, which is the worst type you can inhale. These functions, coupled with one of the most powerful filtration systems we’ve seen in an air purifier, make the Bissell Air400 a must-have for asthma and allergy sufferers.

This air purifier is sleek and contemporary-looking and would fit right in most modern homes. It has a beautiful digital display and features a large fan that’s powered by a quiet and long-lasting DC motor. It is ideal for medium to large-size rooms that have an area of up to 400 square feet.

The Bissell Air400 houses a three-stage air filtration system that’s powerful enough to eliminate even the tiniest of air pollutants. First is the pre-filter, responsible for trapping the largest particles like dust, hair, and dirt. Next is the HEPA Filter, which is where the true power of this device comes in. This filter captures 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns, including ultrafine dust, allergens, mold spores, and bacteria. Finally, its 1-inch thick activated carbon filter keeps your house smelling fresh by neutralizing odors from cooking, pets, garbage, mold, paint, cleaning chemicals, and other common household sources.

The Bissell Air400 is an excellent buy thanks to its powerful air-cleaning performance and premium features. It is currently on sale at Best Buy for a massive $100 off. Get it for $250 instead of its normal retail price of $350.

