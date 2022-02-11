This sale is your excuse to buy a humidifier or air purifier

If you’re familiar with Levoit, you’ll know that they make some reasonably great air purifiers and humidifiers, and this President’s Day sale is an excellent opportunity to pick one up — or even both! While we have particular suggestions below, you can check their full President’s Day sale by clicking the button below; just be sure to use the coupon PRESIDENTS15 when checking out on any purchase to get 15% off.

Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier — $47, was $55

The Dual 200S is a pretty smart humidifier and a great addition to a smart home that can humidify a 107–290 square foot space. What’s even better, you can set a specific humidity you want the room to be at, and the Dual 200S will automatically maintain it, saving you the hassle of having to get up and down constantly. Of course, you can also schedule it to come on at specific periods instead, and you can control it with a voice assistant if you want. You can even put essential oils in it for aromatherapy, which isn’t something you often see in a humidifier. Again, remember to use the PRESIDENTS15 coupon when checking out to take advantage of the sale, or check out some of our other humidifier deals.

Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier — $76, was $90

Air purifiers, especially HEPA ones, can be pretty important if you’re living in a congested city that has a ton of pollution. Not only that, but HEPA filters can help fight the spread of germs and diseases, and while it won’t stop the coronavirus, it can help with other germs. As for the Core 200s, it has a lot of convenience features, such as the VeSync app that allows you to control it from anywhere. You can set up specific schedules, timers, and even control the Core 200s by voice through the app if you’d like to. Probably the best feature, though, is the sleep mode, which lowers the sound of the purifier down to 24db, which is great if you have it in a bedroom and the normal noise keeps you up. Much like the other sales here, remember to use the PRESIDENTS15 coupon at checkout for the discount, or look at some of our other air purifier deals.

