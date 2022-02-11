  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This sale is your excuse to buy a humidifier or air purifier

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re familiar with Levoit, you’ll know that they make some reasonably great air purifiers and humidifiers, and this President’s Day sale is an excellent opportunity to pick one up — or even both! While we have particular suggestions below, you can check their full President’s Day sale by clicking the button below; just be sure to use the coupon PRESIDENTS15 when checking out on any purchase to get 15% off.

Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier — $47, was $55

Levoit Dual 200S air purifier on living room table.
Levoit

The Dual 200S is a pretty smart humidifier and a great addition to a smart home that can humidify a 107–290 square foot space. What’s even better, you can set a specific humidity you want the room to be at, and the Dual 200S will automatically maintain it, saving you the hassle of having to get up and down constantly. Of course, you can also schedule it to come on at specific periods instead, and you can control it with a voice assistant if you want. You can even put essential oils in it for aromatherapy, which isn’t something you often see in a humidifier. Again, remember to use the PRESIDENTS15 coupon when checking out to take advantage of the sale, or check out some of our other humidifier deals.

Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier — $76, was $90

The Levoit Smart Core 200S sitting on a table.
Levoit

Air purifiers, especially HEPA ones, can be pretty important if you’re living in a congested city that has a ton of pollution. Not only that, but HEPA filters can help fight the spread of germs and diseases, and while it won’t stop the coronavirus, it can help with other germs. As for the Core 200s, it has a lot of convenience features, such as the VeSync app that allows you to control it from anywhere. You can set up specific schedules, timers, and even control the Core 200s by voice through the app if you’d like to. Probably the best feature, though, is the sleep mode, which lowers the sound of the purifier down to 24db, which is great if you have it in a bedroom and the normal noise keeps you up. Much like the other sales here, remember to use the PRESIDENTS15 coupon at checkout for the discount, or look at some of our other air purifier deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How Hawk-Eye cameras are making football fairer and faster than ever

Hawk-Eye goal line camera

Best Dyson deals for February 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best Peloton alternatives for February 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

This powerful Dell XPS 17 is $250 off for a limited time!

dell xps 17 vs macbook pro 16 inch xps17 bottom interior fill 1 768x6400

DC unveils new film footage of The Batman, The Flash, and others

A scene from The Flash.

Best smartwatch deals for February 2022

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $500 off today

Dell Vostro 3510 - 15-inch Laptop

Best Apple Watch deals and sales for February 2022

best apple watch deals

Grab this HP Pavilion gaming PC deal while it’s just $550

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

This Dell XPS 15 laptop is $500 off for a limited time

The front view of the Dell XPS 15 laptop.

A unified Call of Duty engine is exactly what the series needs

Soldiers infiltrating building in Modern Warfare.

Grab a new 55-inch 4K TV while it’s discounted to $319 today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Quick! Snag a powerful Dell laptop while it’s only $250

dell inspiron 15 3000 amd ryzen 6 inch labor day deal thumb