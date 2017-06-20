Get Amazon’s No.1 best-selling Cowin Over-ear Headphones for 30 percent off

Get top-notch over-ear headphones from Cowin with this set of Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones, which are currently 30 percent off on Amazon. The headphones are an Amazon No. 1 best-seller and have racked up more than 2,300 customer reviews. They give you crisp, powerful sound and boast a light, soft fit.

This Cowin model provides significant noise reduction for work and travel. The noise-canceling mode can also be turned off by simply flipping a switch. The headphones have proprietary 40-millimeter large-aperture drivers that provide exceptional clarity. They deliver an extended frequency range, including a deep, accurate bass response. You’ll discover sound quality that brings out the best in your music in the form of clear vocals and exact precision.

The headphones are lightweight with pillow-like softness on the headband and ear cushions. The comfortable around-ear fit means you can wear them all day long without discomfort. The earpads and headband are made of durable and long-lasting materials.

The earpads have a 90-degree swivel design, so you can adjust them to the most suitable angle to reduce wearing pressure. The swivel design also makes them easily portable. The earcups pivot and fold flat into a compact case that’s lightweight yet rugged, so your headphones are well-protected when they’re not in use.

The headphones have an onboard mic pulse remote for taking calls, controlling volume, and switching playlists. They provide an impressive 30 hours playtime in Bluetooth mode and have a 3.5-millimeter audio cable so you can listen to music even when the battery is dead. The headphone comes with an 18-month warranty and quick response customer service.

These Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones normally retail for $100 but are currently discounted to $70 on Amazon, saving you $30 (30 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon