Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal drops Ryzen 7 beast to $900

Right now, you can save a fortune on a sweet Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal courtesy of Walmart. Normally priced at $1,100 and down to just $900, you can snap up an MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop for $200 off for a limited time only. One of the highlights of the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, it’s an appealing offer that’s just one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there right now. You’ll need to be quick though. Stock is likely to be limited at this price, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Sliding into our look at the best laptop brands is always a good start for any laptop. While the MSI Bravo 15 might not feature in our look at the best gaming laptops, it still has a ton going for it. Take a look at its specs. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage. That’s pretty heavyweight stuff, with many gaming laptops only offering 8GB of RAM at this price and often less storage, too. Where things get sweeter is its AMD Radeon RX5500m graphics card, which ensures you can play all the latest games without a problem. That’s further enhanced by its screen. Its 15-inch display offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, which means it provides you with silky smooth imagery and the bare minimum of screen blur, no matter how fast the action might get.

The MSI Bravo 15 is also intelligently designed. It has an ergonomically-designed keyboard that feels good under your fingertips while also looking pretty cool too. Alongside that is a dedicated thermal solution for both its processor and graphics card with up to six heat pipes keeping things cool. By doing so, you get the best performance possible even if you’ve been playing for a while, thanks to such technology keeping things nice and cool. It’s a great way of getting even more out of the already fairly exceptional hardware.

It’s a little on the heavy side at 4.63 pounds but far from the bulkiest of gaming laptops out there, so you won’t have a problem taking it out and about with you. It’s sure to intrigue a few people too, thanks to its gamer-focused aesthetic and its keyboard that turns red while you use it. Basically, this is a gaming laptop that shows you mean business, so if you plan on spreading your influence across social media, this is a neat way to show off your hardware, all while knowing you haven’t spent a fortune on the results.

Normally priced at $1,099, the MSI Bravo 15 is down to just $899 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buy it now while stocks last.

When does this Cyber Monday gaming laptop end?

Technically, this deal won’t end until midnight on Cyber Monday, but we’re not convinced. That’s because we’ve read a report from Adobe Analytics which has explained that out-of-stock alerts on many major websites are up by around 124% compared to pre-pandemic levels. What does that mean? It means that stock is very limited and it’s likely this deal will run out way sooner than the end of the day. If you want it, buy it. Don’t miss out.

