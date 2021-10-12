  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Daily Steals: The best deals to shop today

By

Deal sites have cropped up all over the place, because who doesn’t love a good discount? One of the more prevalent portals to shop is Daily Steals, which posts new, shockingly low discounts on all the latest tech, gear, and various items, every week. There’s a lot to sift through, especially if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. You’ll be browsing through smart home tech, gaming gear, appliances, fitness equipment like treadmills, and much, much more. To make it a little easier, we’ve collected all of the best deals for the week, and assembled them in one easy-to-reference location — right here!

Daily Steals is also offering an exclusive discount to Digital Trends readers. If you use the code DTNDLS at checkout it will drop the price an additional 5%! So, whatever the discounted price is, you can knock an extra 5% off of that. Talk about a great opportunity! You can check out all of the best deals below, or head on over to Daily Steals to shop now if you’d rather do that!

Best Daily Steals deals

These are the best Daily Steals deals for this week:

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller and Gamepad for Android (USB-C)

$39 $120
Turn a compatible Android phone (with USB-C) into a game console with the Kishi mobile gamepad. It features clickable analog thumbsticks. The ergonomic design is perfect for long play sessions. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Metroid Dead - Nintendo Switch

$52 $60
Step into the armor of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in her first new 2D Metroid story in 19 years. Investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the galactic federation from planet ZDR more
Buy at Daily Steals

Beats by Dr. Dre UrBeats Earphones - 3.5mm Connectors

$20 $100
urBeats in-ear headphones by Dr. Dre are made with premium materials to deliver deep bass, soaring highs, and a clear midrange. The precision-machined single-billet metal housing prevents vibrations. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Neabot N1 Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Emptying Dustbin

$340 $600
This smart robotic vacuum has it all, even a mop! It comes with a dustbin base that allows the vacuum to empty its dustbin and then continue. Thanks to Lidar and Mapping (SLAM) it's super accurate. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones, Noise-Cancelling with Alexa

$187 $350
These Bose headphones will give you a more immersive audio experience. You'll get hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to the Bose Connect app, and Alexa-enabled voice controls more
Buy at Daily Steals

Costway 48-Pounds Stainless Self-Clean Ice Maker with LCD Display

$154 $300
This countertop ice maker creates 24 square ice cubes. An intelligent LCD display to adjust settings and the device's status. It also has a stainless steel body, removable basket, and ice scoop. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter with 18.6-Mile Range (Refurbished)

$293 $600
This scooter features a folding design, so it's easy to take with you. It weights just 26.9-pounds and has an 18.6-mile range. It also has ultra-bright headlights for safe use in the evening hours. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Google WiFi System for Whole Home Coverage

$61 $100
This connected WiFi system is designed to replace your router to offer seamless coverage throug your home -- thanks to mesh networking technologies. It works best when paired with Google WiFi devices. more
Buy at Daily Steals

PowerXL 1700W 10-Quart Vortex Air Fryer with Accessories (Refurbished)

$42 $300
This multi-use air fryer and oven will cook toasty, crispy, and delicious food. It has 12 programs built-in for various foods. The 10-quart basket will hold enough food for your family and then some. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Samsung Wireless Fast Charger 2.0 Duo Pad

$21 $100
This fast charging pad is compatible with the Galaxy S10/e/and + models offering up to 12 Watts of power output. You can also charge multiple devices like your smartwatch and beyond. more
Buy at Daily Steals

LED Plug-in Night Lights (12-Pack)

$11 $50
This massive set of LED night lights is perfect for illuminating your home. They automatically turn on as it gets dark and ambient light is insufficient. They adjust brightness throughout the night. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Refurbished)

$324 $700
The Dyson V11 Torque offers twice the suction of comparable cordless vacuums, with an optimized deep clean. It optimizes suction power during use to match the soil-levels of what you're cleaning. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Stainless Steel Milanese Loop Band Replacement for Apple Watch Series 1-6 and SE

$5 $30
This stainless steel watch band replaces the stock band or any others that you have installed. The woven stainless steel mesh wraps around your wrist, without causing irritation on your skin. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener in Black Nickel and Fuchsia (Refurbished)

$282 $500
This unmatched straightener from Dyson features flexing plates that shape to gather hair. It can be used corded or cordless. The plates allow for styling with less heat exposure to prevent damage. more
Buy at Daily Steals

Night Stars 3D Motion Projector with 12 Holiday Images

$15 $150
This virtual holiday projector can be used to decorate your home for Halloween, Christmas, and more. Decorate windows or walls with this 3D motion projector. It comes with a remote, as well! more
Buy at Daily Steals

Is Daily Steals legit?

The deals world can be a very shady place, with some sites promising deals that aren’t live or genuine, and others requiring you to purchase items directly on their website, and never shipping your order. Because of the shenanigans out there, it’s not unwarranted to wonder if Daily Steals is legit or not? Can it be trusted? Take one look at the insane prices, and you’ll be wondering that same thing if you weren’t already.

The good news is that Daily Steals is legit. The prices are also real, and shipping is fast, free, and reliable within the US. All returns are hassle-free and you’ll get 100% of your money back within 30 days if you’re not satisfied. The site also uses a secure, encrypted checkout system to keep your purchases, personal information, and payment details safe. Rest assured, if fraudulent deals or items are ever detected you will be refunded.

Should you shop the Daily Steals deals?

The short answer is, yes. If you see something you’ve been wanting, or would like, and it’s discounted on Daily Steals we recommend grabbing it! The deals don’t last forever and once they’re gone, they’re gone. There are some excellent options, and the prices rival the best sales of the year from Black Friday and on. These are worthy deals, and that’s precisely why we’re featuring them. Most importantly, be sure to check back, because these deals will rotate. Old ones will expire and new ones will come available! Whether you’re looking for the latest tech, new cooking gear, or some great home office accessories, it really is one of the best places to look!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Alan Wake isn’t like Twin Peaks. It’s a completely unique experience

alan wake david lynch alantitle

Best cheap Chromebook deals for October 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best Black Friday deals 2021: The ultimate shopping guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

iPhone owners should update to iOS 15.0.2 right now

Multiple iPhone 13 screens showing iOS15.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: Sales you can shop now

Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021.

Best Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals 2021: What to Expect

Nespresso - De'Longhi Gran Lattissima Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother - Fresh White

Best Black Friday PC Deals 2021: What to Expect

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2021: What to Expect

Two people standing in a kitchen lit by a Philips Hue light.

Why the ‘games as service’ model is positive for video games

Characters shooting in Destiny 2.

Best Black Friday Dell XPS Deals 2021: What to Expect

Dell XPS 13

The 5 biggest problems with Windows 11 right now

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

Nokia’s new G300 may be the most affordable 5G phone in the U.S.

Image of the Nokia G300 filming.

Finally, you’ll be able to buy the Withings ScanWatch in the U.S. this November

Withings ScanWatch