After taking advantage of gaming PC deals or upgrading your computer’s components, you shouldn’t forget to also upgrade your monitor. You’ll be wasting your powerful PC if your display is old and outdated, so it’s time to take a look at gaming monitor deals. Dell, one of the most popular names in the computing industry, is currently selling this 24-inch gaming monitor for just $170, after a $100 discount to its original price of $270, for a deal that’s reminiscent of what you usually see during Black Friday.

The Dell S2421HGF features a 24-inch display with narrow bezels and Full HD resolution, so that you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of the latest games. With a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, the monitor will deliver a smooth gaming experience, while Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technology will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. When going up against boss fights and playing online multiplayer matches, you’ll need every advantage you can get, and this Dell gaming monitor could give that to you.

With its tapered stand, you can get very close to the action as you can move your keyboard and mouse nearer to the gaming monitor. You can adjust the height and tilt of the Dell S2421HGF until you find a comfortable angle, while its vents at the back make sure that it stays cool even after hours of playing.

You shouldn’t go cheap when buying a gaming monitor, but you should grab the opportunity to score a discount on something dependable, like the Dell S2421HGF. The 24-inch gaming monitor is available from Dell at $100 off, bringing its price down to $170 from its original price of $270. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Dell S2421HGF, you shouldn’t waste time. Click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

