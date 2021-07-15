  1. Deals
After taking advantage of gaming PC deals or upgrading your computer’s components, you shouldn’t forget to also upgrade your monitor. You’ll be wasting your powerful PC if your display is old and outdated, so it’s time to take a look at gaming monitor deals. Dell, one of the most popular names in the computing industry, is currently selling this 24-inch gaming monitor for just $170, after a $100 discount to its original price of $270, for a deal that’s reminiscent of what you usually see during Black Friday.

The Dell S2421HGF features a 24-inch display with narrow bezels and Full HD resolution, so that you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of the latest games. With a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, the monitor will deliver a smooth gaming experience, while Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technology will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. When going up against boss fights and playing online multiplayer matches, you’ll need every advantage you can get, and this Dell gaming monitor could give that to you.

With its tapered stand, you can get very close to the action as you can move your keyboard and mouse nearer to the gaming monitor. You can adjust the height and tilt of the Dell S2421HGF until you find a comfortable angle, while its vents at the back make sure that it stays cool even after hours of playing.

You shouldn’t go cheap when buying a gaming monitor, but you should grab the opportunity to score a discount on something dependable, like the Dell S2421HGF. The 24-inch gaming monitor is available from Dell at $100 off, bringing its price down to $170 from its original price of $270. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Dell S2421HGF, you shouldn’t waste time. Click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming monitor deals

If you’re not yet sold on the Dell S2421HGF, you might want to take a look at more options from different retailers. Here, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming monitor deals that are currently available so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G241VC 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

$130 $150
This MSI gaming monitor offers a 13.6-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1920 x 1080 resolution, all for a great gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon
Prime Day Deal

Asus VG279Q 27-Inch IPS 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Monitor

$215 $299
For long gaming sessions, your eyes will thank you for this Asus VG279Q monitor. You can enjoy 1080p graphics and FreeSync vertical sync technology without a huge hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 32" G77 Curved 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor T1 Faker Edition

$700 $850
With a Quad HD 2K resolution display, you can immerse yourself in gameplay for hours while enjoying a fast, lag-free performance.
Buy at Best Buy
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon
Free $25 gift card

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch IPS 165Hz 1440p G-Sync + FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$380 $610
G-Sync monitors are usually a bit more costly, but this display is compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync so you don't have to worry about V-sync incompatibility with your GPU.
Buy at Dell
