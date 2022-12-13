This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (1ms response) is $130 off

One of the best monitor deals around today is ideal for gamers. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor for $150 instead of $280 saving you $130 off the usual price. It’s a great deal for anyone who wants to enjoy gaming in more style than using a regular monitor, all without spending too much. As with all Dell deals, stock is likely to be limited on this one meaning if you’re keen to enjoy a gaming monitor for less, you’ll need to hit the buy button pretty fast. In the meantime, read on while we tell you why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor

Seeking out one of the best gaming monitors is a slightly different experience than looking for one of the best monitors. While the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor isn’t as high-end as the most expensive examples, it still shares the same principles. For the price, you get a gaming monitor with a response time of just 1ms so you won’t have to worry about input lag letting you down as you game. A refresh rate of 165Hz also means there’s no risk of motion blur while you play which is great if you love to play fast-moving titles and hate to see things turn a bit sluggish.

A full HD screen with a 1080p resolution, it also has a 99% sRGB color gamut along with an anti-glare coating and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Built-in AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility means it will pair well with your graphics card too. Expect to see stunning clarity and consistent colors whatever you play all while benefiting from Dell ComfortView Plus so your eyes won’t be as easily strained as with lesser monitors.

A height adjustable stand further adds to your comfort while the three side narrow bezels involved make this monitor a tempting proposition to double up on so you can enjoy an effective multi-monitor setup.

Ideal for gaming on a budget, the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor is normally priced at $280. At Dell today, you can buy it for $150 meaning a considerable saving of $130 can be enjoyed here. Sure to be a popular deal, it won’t stick around at this price forever. Snap it up now if you’re keen to upgrade your gaming time for less.

