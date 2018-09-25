Digital Trends
The ultrathin Dell S2718D 27-inch monitor is on sale for a very limited time

When looking at desktop PCs, it’s easy to get caught up in technical details like CPU clock speeds, whether you need a dedicated GPU, how much RAM to budget for, and so forth. One thing that often gets treated as an afterthought is the humble monitor, which is what allows you to actually interface with all of that shiny hardware.

Dell remains one of the premier makers of desktop displays, and when the Dell S2718D was unveiled at last year’s CES, it was noted for its super-slim design – which was offset by its hefty price tag of $700. This put it squarely into “professional” territory and well out of budget range for most normal PC users, but now, it’s on sale from Staples for just $220, the lowest price we’ve seen yet for this ultrathin display.

“Ultrathin” isn’t just marketing speak here: The Dell S2718D panel measures at just under 7mm thick and features Dell’s InfinityEdge display technology for an extra-slim bezel. The display itself is 27 inches wide, giving you more screen real estate than standard 20- to 22-inch desktop monitors without veering too far into big-screen territory to fit on your desk.

The Dell S2718D 27-inch monitor is an IPS (in-plane switching) display, offering much better viewing angles than the TN displays of yesterday which were notorious for washing out when not viewed head-on. It’s also got a high-definition resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels – crisper than 1080p Full HD – and at its base you’ll find two USB 3.0 ports and a 45-watt USB-C port, which deliver enough power to charge your gadgets. The USB-C port can even juice up larger devices like laptops and tablets.

The list price for the Dell S2718D monitor is $600, but you can typically find it for around $400 at other retailers. Nonetheless, this new low of $220 from Staples ($380 off its current manufacturer recommended sales price) is far and away the best price yet for this ultrathin HD monitor, and we don’t expect it to last long. If you’re in the market for a new desktop display, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this one before Black Friday.

