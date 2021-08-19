  1. Deals
This Dell 27-inch monitor is so cheap it could be a mistake

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.
Whether you’re heading back to school, or reconfiguring your work situation for the fall, a key component is your computer. There is a good debate to be had between desktop and laptop, something that these monitor deals, laptop deals and computer deals can help sort out. One option that can service either choice is a nice big 27-inch monitor, like the SE2722H from Dell, which is currently $65 off. It’s down to only $185, from its regular price of $250, a huge drop in price. Jump on this deal, and help upgrade your work, play, and more this fall.

One of Digital Trends’ best monitors for 2021, this is a big, beautiful monitor that is as practical as it is versatile. The Dell SE2722H has a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear details and the brightest colors. The screen has been designed with ultra slim bezels, so that you can see more of the action (or work) that you need to, all the time. If you’re planning on using this monitor for activities outside of studies, or work, there’s the capacity for AMD’s FreeSync technology, which means tear-free visuals during gaming, especially with a fast response time of up to 4ms and a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz.

While 27 inches is sizable, this monitor remains compact; it can hang out on your desk, or in your dorm, without taking over the entire area. It comes with a built-in power supply unit and cable holder, so you don’t have to worry about extra wires cluttering your desk or work area. Also, an advantage to a bigger, clearer screen is that it can make working longer that much easier. Thankfully, this monitor is designed with an adjustable tilt, so you can work from the best possible angle, and it’s equipped with ComfortView, reducing the blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue.

Another great feature: This monitor comes equipped with Dell EasyArrange, a built-in organizational system that can help you multitask, and manage multiple apps on a single screen. Perfect for busy students studying multiple subjects. And this monitor is eco-conscious as well; when your monitor is not in use, PowerNapi will dim your screen or put your monitor to sleep, saving energy. The packaging is mostly recycled cardboard, too. From every angle, Dell has you covered.

