This curved 32-inch monitor is only $280 at Dell today

Looking for one of the best monitor deals out there? Currently, you can buy a Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $280 from Dell direct, saving you a huge $170 off the usual price. The ideal addition to your gaming setup, you’re guaranteed a superior experience with this monitor compared to many others. As with all Dell offers though, you’ll need to be quick. Once it’s gone, it’s gone and you seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now and you’ll even be able to get it in time for Christmas.

Offering a combination of the features you’d see in the best gaming monitors as well as the best curved monitors, the Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is a pretty sweet deal at this price. The highlight is the fact that the monitor is a 32-inch screen but it’s better than just any regular screen. Besides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, it offers a refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring a silky smooth picture whether you’re playing fast-paced games or simply browsing the internet. Alongside that is a response time of 1ms which further helps things look great.

Besides smooth performance without any motion blur, the Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor also offers great colors with 99% sRGB delivered across a 178-degree wide viewing angle so it looks great no matter where you’re sitting. A high 3000:1 contrast ratio further helps here. With the right graphics card, you can also benefit from AMD FreeSync Premium technology so graphic distortions like screen tearing and stuttering are a thing of the past, with the monitor also supporting Variable Refresh Rate.

The monitor even looks pretty cool, with three ultra-slim bezels, uniquely designed vents on the back for enhanced heat dispersal, and some great looks, plus a design that only takes up as much room as it needs to.

Normally priced at $450, this Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is down to just $280 right now at Dell. As with all Dell deals, stock is very limited so you’ll want to snap it up as soon as possible if it’s the monitor for you. It’s a great way of enjoying the benefits of a curved gaming monitor for less than it ordinarily costs.

