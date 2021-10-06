Up to $440 off gaming laptops during this Dell FLASH SALE

This fall is proving to be an excellent time to invest in new gaming equipment. The discounts you’ll find in these gaming laptop deals, gaming pc deals, gaming deals and gaming monitor deals are really unmatched. And today only, Dell is giving you a chance to score huge discounts. Specifically, you can get up to $444 off amazing 15-inch gaming laptops from Dell and Alienware. Check them out:

15-inch G15 Gaming Laptop — $880, was $1,185

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a fantastic screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating in no time. It’s got an excellent GPU that lends itself to top-tier performance, great value (especially at this price), and a vivid display with a high refresh rate. Those top marks are rooted in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card and powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. Backing up that enormous engine is 8GB of memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should be music to the ears of any serious gamer, especially when we have Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth coming in for the chorus. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and what you have is a portable gaming machine that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

15-inch G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,285

The only way to make the G15 better? Give it an AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processor. Combined with NVIDIA GeForce graphics and Game Shift technology, this could be the ultimate gaming laptop in its class. All the power generated by this awesome processor is kept in check with its thermal cooling system — it uses copper piping to redirect heat through four large exhaust vents. Meanwhile, Game Shift tech lets you toggle an especially dynamic performance mode with the Alienware Command Center, and dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio will bring you even further into your games. For low-light settings, there’s even an optional 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard available. With a gorgeous, 15-inch screen, 8GB memory, and 512GB Solid State Drive storage, you’re ready to win, all the time.

15-inch Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,744

One of the sleekest and most powerful 15-inch laptops Alienware offers, this speedy and portable machine delivers on performance. It works through an advanced cooling system that combines a new chassis with dual-fan design, custom system temperature controls from the Alienware Command Center, and load-balancing heat pipes. The result is unwavering performance. Under the hood, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a powerful new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card. The results are killer visuals, backed up by pro-level gaming features, like a responsive keyboard with 1.8mm travel with standard 4-zone RGB N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting technology. There’s also a fully customizable lighting system to give you that personalized gaming experience. Take control with Alienware Command Center, as well as tons of options for connectivity, and great battery, all in a super-portable package.

