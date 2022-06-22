One of the best ways to turn a desk into a full-fledged home office space is to look for desktop monitor deals. Not only do they give you additional screen space to multitask, view content, and see more of your documents but they’re also much better ergonomically. You can avoid slouching to see your laptop screen and easily adjust any of these monitors to fit your specific requirements. They’re an essential pickup if you recently acquired some desktop computer deals too.

Fortunately, one of our favorite monitor brands is having a massive sale today. Dell just slashed the prices on some top-tier desktop monitors on its website! If you have a limited amount of desk space, check out the compact 22-inch monitor for just $140. For those needing a bigger screen, there’s a 27-inch display on sale for $230. Finally, if you recently picked up a modern laptop, like those from the Dell laptop deals, you should check out the USB-C 4K monitor that’s $185 off today. Keep reading to learn more about these fantastic displays.

Dell 22 Monitor — $140, was $190

If you’re short on desk space but want to expand your screen area, then the Dell E2222H monitor is one of the best monitors for you. This compact 22-inch display has a wide 178-degree viewing angle while having a small footprint. This is thanks to the compact stand and slim, minimalist design, keeping only the essential features without compromising functionality. The Dell E2222H has a native Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, with 103 pixels per inch. It’s equipped with a VA panel, making for a sharp, 3000:1 contrast ratio. That means you can expect deep blacks and a solid content-viewing experience, especially for movies and TV shows. There’s also an anti-glare coating, so you can use it in different lighting scenarios. One of the biggest benefits of this display is the Dell Display Manager, intelligent software that helps you easily arrange windows, saves your specific multitasking arrangements, and allows you to toggle your monitor settings without fiddling with buttons on the back.

Dell 27 Monitor — $230, was $310

For those who need even more screen space at an affordable price, this Dell E2722HS monitor is a great bet. This is easily one of the best budget monitors for anyone looking to supercharge their productivity. It’s equipped with a 27-inch Full HD panel, which gives you plenty of screen space to multitask or view full-screen content with decent details. This is also an ideal office monitor because of ComfortView, unique software that reduces potentially harmful blue-light emissions. That means you can work for extended durations with this screen without feeling discomfort. The E2722HS also has great ergonomic adjustments for its price point, with both tilt and height adjustments for easy comfort. It also has integrated audio if you need to hear alerts or watch videos in a pinch, along with expansive connectivity through HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort.

Dell 27 4K USB-C Monitor — $545, was $730

USB-C monitors are a fantastic way to streamline your desk setup, and this 27-inch Dell 4K P2723QE Hub Monitor is one of the best USB-C monitors around. It’s equipped with all the necessary features to expand your laptop’s screen space and connectivity with a single cord. The headlining feature is the display quality, with the 4K-resolution screen offering vivid details, excellent color accuracy, and high brightness. The USB-C port on the monitor supports 90W power delivery, allowing it to charge most laptops, including the latest Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Air models. You also get four SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps ports for expanded connectivity and an RJ45 Ethernet port for wired internet. The P2723QE also comes with a convenient ergonomic stand, with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjust all part of the package. Since it’s a modern monitor, it also has thin bezels and a sleek, minimalist design.

