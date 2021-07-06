Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you were busy enjoying time with friends and family and feel like you missed out on some of the excellent July 4th sales, don’t fret. There are still a ton of Staples deals that are just as good, if not better. You’ll find excellent deals on the latest tech, computers, home office gear, and much more.

If you want to upgrade to a bigger monitor, add a second one, or need to replace something altogether, Staples is offering a deep discount on the Dell E2318HR 23-inch flat-panel LCD monitor today. You can take it home or have it shipped to your doorstep for $120. That’s $80 off the normal price.

The Dell E2318HR 23-inch LED-backlit flat-panel LCD monitor includes the stand riser and base, but also comes with a VESA screw cover if you want to mount it on a wall. It features a 1920 x 1080 maximum resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a response time of 5ms. The contrast ratio of 1000:1 and the brightness rating of 250 cd/sm means it’s bright, vibrant, and shows true colors.

On the rear of the monitor, you’ll find a VGA input and an HDMI input, so you can hook up your desktop computer, laptop, or HDMI-ready devices. Dell ComfortView technology supports low blue light to reduce eye strain and optimize comfort during long hours of use. It’s certainly not a high-end monitor for rapid-response and graphic-intensive games, but it will do for just about any other purpose. You can expand your setup with a second monitor, replace one that’s on its way out, or just set up a static monitor to connect your laptop or workstation when you’re at home.

Staples is currently offering the Dell E2318HR 23-inch LED-backlit flat-panel LCD monitor for $120, which is $80 off. Normally $200, that’s a reasonable price and a great deal, especially since shipping or delivery is free. The deal is only available today, though, so jump on it if you want one!

More desktop monitor deals available now

Fancy a bigger monitor? Want a panel from a different brand? There are plenty of deals available, so we scooped up all of the best ones and assembled them for you. See below!

