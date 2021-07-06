  1. Deals
Hurry! This Full HD 23-inch monitor is on sale for only $120 today

By
Dell E2318HR 23-inch flat-panel LCD monitor.

If you were busy enjoying time with friends and family and feel like you missed out on some of the excellent July 4th sales, don’t fret. There are still a ton of Staples deals that are just as good, if not better. You’ll find excellent deals on the latest tech, computers, home office gear, and much more.

If you want to upgrade to a bigger monitor, add a second one, or need to replace something altogether, Staples is offering a deep discount on the Dell E2318HR 23-inch flat-panel LCD monitor today. You can take it home or have it shipped to your doorstep for $120. That’s $80 off the normal price.

The Dell E2318HR 23-inch LED-backlit flat-panel LCD monitor includes the stand riser and base, but also comes with a VESA screw cover if you want to mount it on a wall. It features a 1920 x 1080 maximum resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a response time of 5ms. The contrast ratio of 1000:1 and the brightness rating of 250 cd/sm means it’s bright, vibrant, and shows true colors.

On the rear of the monitor, you’ll find a VGA input and an HDMI input, so you can hook up your desktop computer, laptop, or HDMI-ready devices. Dell ComfortView technology supports low blue light to reduce eye strain and optimize comfort during long hours of use. It’s certainly not a high-end monitor for rapid-response and graphic-intensive games, but it will do for just about any other purpose. You can expand your setup with a second monitor, replace one that’s on its way out, or just set up a static monitor to connect your laptop or workstation when you’re at home.

Staples is currently offering the Dell E2318HR 23-inch LED-backlit flat-panel LCD monitor for $120, which is $80 off. Normally $200, that’s a reasonable price and a great deal, especially since shipping or delivery is free. The deal is only available today, though, so jump on it if you want one!

More desktop monitor deals available now

Fancy a bigger monitor? Want a panel from a different brand? There are plenty of deals available, so we scooped up all of the best ones and assembled them for you. See below!

Acer SB220Q 21.5 Inch 1080p IPS Monitor

$100 $110
Priced at under $100, this monitor is great thanks to it's FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and thin-bezel design. It even has a VGA port for classic connections, too.
Buy at Amazon

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$310 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$165 $190
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$140 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$139 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon
