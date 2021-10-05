As we get settled into our offices or schools, Dell knows many of us are looking around and considering upgrades to our computing setups. If you’re browsing laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, gaming laptop deals, as well as monitor deals, you might want to head over to Dell and explore their flash sale. Right now, Dell has amazing discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors and more. Check it out:

Dell 27-inch Monitor SE2722H – $180, was $250

This is an impressive, 27-inch display featuring slim bezels and crystal clear visuals. Enjoy some of the best visuals for your games, work, or streaming content with 1920 x 1080 resolution, and up to 75 Hz (HDMI). This thin and handsome monitor supports 16.7 million colors and weighs only 8.38 pounds, so it won’t take up your whole desk. And there are features to minimize harmful blue light emissions as well as reduce flickering, so that you can go longer and harder without eye fatigue.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop – $750, was $1,050

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13, we referred to it as “the laptop endgame” because this laptop really has everything you’ll ever need in a small-size portable computer. The frame is nearly without bezels, and the screen features a beautiful four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display. It’s got a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2400) resolution. Under the hood, we’re looking at an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of a huge 256GB SSD storage capacity. This laptop is constructed with machine-milled aluminum and has an exceptional build quality. The webcam is top-notch, with a four-element lens for better quality in dim lighting and advanced noise reduction. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports, not to mention a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

15-inch G15 Gaming Laptop – $880, was $1,185

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a top-notch screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating the competition. Brass tacks: This machine is powered by a superb, 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, four cores), with visuals coming from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. Backing up these essentials are 8GB of memory and a massive 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should give confidence to any gamer, no matter what level, especially with killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth adding speed and connectivity. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-glare technology, and you’ve got a gaming laptop that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

17-inch G7 Gaming Laptop – $1,100, was $1,555

You read that correctly: A 17-inch G7 Gaming laptop with a $455 discount! This gaming laptop is loaded with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive storage. This means that you’re all set to run the newest, biggest, baddest games, right out of the box. On top of this, it’s equipped to run VR hardware and software, so you’re ready for the future of gaming. Alienware Command Center lets you customize the laptop’s performance for each game, while the 17.3-inch Full HD display, with its thin bezels, gives you a magnificent perspective. Additionally, dual speakers and Nahimic 3D Audio will put you even further inside the gaming experience. This laptop looks amazing, too; it’s got a tight, sleek design, with a four-zone RGB keyboard and RGB LED chassis lighting. All for $1,100. Amazing!

​​XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop – $1,170, was $1,320

A little powerhouse, this is as much laptop as you’re going to find in a 13-inch size class. Gorgeously designed and lightweight, the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop has exceptional build quality, with a top-notch webcam featuring a four-element lens. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connectivity. The screen boasts a beautiful, four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display with Eyesafe technology. Meanwhile, the touch technology is smooth, responsive, and incredibly easy to use. Under the hood, we’re looking at an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps, not to mention 256GB of SSD storage. Add to this a fingerprint sensor for security, killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours, and there’s not much else we can brag about. Simply put, there is no more versatile laptop in this class than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.

XPS 17 Laptop – $2,150, was $2,450

When our reviewers took at look at the XPS 17, their conclusion was that it leaves the MacBook Pro 16 “in the dust.” The “wow” feature here is obviously the massive 17-inch InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare screen. Dell’s engineers minimized the bezels and the screen’s color precision and color range are the highest we’ve seen. They’ve also been designed with the laptop so that it’s narrow and minimal. This XPS is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD hard drive. On top of all this, the touchpad and keyboard are incredibly responsive, and ample, and there are four, count ‘em four, Thunderbolt 3 ports and a full size SD card slot. This laptop really has it all.

