Dell flash sale brings discounts on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors

As we get settled into our offices or schools, Dell knows many of us are looking around and considering upgrades to our computing setups. If you’re browsing laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, gaming laptop deals, as well as monitor deals, you might want to head over to Dell and explore their flash sale. Right now, Dell has amazing discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors and more. Check it out:

Dell 27-inch Monitor SE2722H – $180, was $250

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.

This is an impressive, 27-inch display featuring slim bezels and crystal clear visuals. Enjoy some of the best visuals for your games, work, or streaming content with 1920 x 1080 resolution, and up to 75 Hz (HDMI). This thin and handsome monitor supports 16.7 million colors and weighs only 8.38 pounds, so it won’t take up your whole desk. And there are features to minimize harmful blue light emissions as well as reduce flickering, so that you can go longer and harder without eye fatigue.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop – $750, was $1,050

The Dell XPS 13 has an Intel chip.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13, we referred to it as “the laptop endgame” because this laptop really has everything you’ll ever need in a small-size portable computer. The frame is nearly without bezels, and the screen features a beautiful four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display. It’s got a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2400) resolution. Under the hood, we’re looking at an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of a huge 256GB SSD storage capacity. This laptop is constructed with machine-milled aluminum and has an exceptional build quality. The webcam is top-notch, with a four-element lens for better quality in dim lighting and advanced noise reduction. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports, not to mention a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

15-inch G15 Gaming Laptop – $880, was $1,185

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has an Intel processor.

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a top-notch screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating the competition. Brass tacks: This machine is powered by a superb, 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, four cores), with visuals coming from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. Backing up these essentials are 8GB of memory and a massive 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should give confidence to any gamer, no matter what level, especially with killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth adding speed and connectivity. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-glare technology, and you’ve got a gaming laptop that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

17-inch G7 Gaming Laptop – $1,100, was $1,555

The Dell G7 runs on a fast Intel processor.

You read that correctly: A 17-inch G7 Gaming laptop with a $455 discount! This gaming laptop is loaded with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive storage. This means that you’re all set to run the newest, biggest, baddest games, right out of the box. On top of this, it’s equipped to run VR hardware and software, so you’re ready for the future of gaming. Alienware Command Center lets you customize the laptop’s performance for each game, while the 17.3-inch Full HD display, with its thin bezels, gives you a magnificent perspective. Additionally, dual speakers and Nahimic 3D Audio will put you even further inside the gaming experience. This laptop looks amazing, too; it’s got a tight, sleek design, with a four-zone RGB keyboard and RGB LED chassis lighting. All for $1,100. Amazing!

​​XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop – $1,170, was $1,320

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is compact and powerful.

A little powerhouse, this is as much laptop as you’re going to find in a 13-inch size class. Gorgeously designed and lightweight, the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop has exceptional build quality, with a top-notch webcam featuring a four-element lens. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connectivity. The screen boasts a beautiful, four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display with Eyesafe technology. Meanwhile, the touch technology is smooth, responsive, and incredibly easy to use. Under the hood, we’re looking at an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps, not to mention 256GB of SSD storage. Add to this a fingerprint sensor for security, killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours, and there’s not much else we can brag about. Simply put, there is no more versatile laptop in this class than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.

XPS 17 Laptop – $2,150, was $2,450

The Dell XPS 17 runs on a fast Intel chip.

When our reviewers took at look at the XPS 17, their conclusion was that it leaves the MacBook Pro 16 “in the dust.” The “wow” feature here is obviously the massive 17-inch InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare screen. Dell’s engineers minimized the bezels and the screen’s color precision and color range are the highest we’ve seen. They’ve also been designed with the laptop so that it’s narrow and minimal. This XPS is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD hard drive. On top of all this, the touchpad and keyboard are incredibly responsive, and ample, and there are four, count ‘em four, Thunderbolt 3 ports and a full size SD card slot. This laptop really has it all.

More laptop deals

There’s more to shop outside of Dell — check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,277 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$949 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set. more
Buy at Amazon
