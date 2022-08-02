If you’ve been checking out the laptop deals in a bid to find a great gaming laptop that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve found it. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $700, saving $300 off the usual price of $1,000. If you’re keen to get into PC gaming but you don’t want to spend thousands, this is a great entry point. It’s likely this sale is only on for a limited period though, so if you know this is the laptop for you, snap it up now. Alternatively, read on while we tell you why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell laptop deals are almost always worth paying attention to, with the company consistently representing great value and excellent hardware. For added peace of mind, it’s always good to be reminded that Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you really can’t go wrong here.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is aimed at those starting out on their PC gaming journey rather than anyone who can afford the best gaming laptops but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5800H processor which is one to look for in this price range. You also get 8GB of memory which is sufficient for this price although in an ideal world, you’d want to have 16GB at your disposal when gaming. Despite that, the Dell G15 succeeds when it comes to hard drive space. It has 512GB of SSD storage. An increasing number of games like Call of Duty: Warzone requires 100GB or more of space so it’s crucial that you have as much storage capacity as possible. This is a great amount to ensure you always have room for your favorite games.

With gaming in mind, you also have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so there are plenty of opportunities to play the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking a few settings when it comes to the most demanding titles. A 15.6-inch full HD screen means you can see plenty of what’s going on too, while that size screen gives you the benefit of a backlit keyboard that also has a fingerprint reader embedded into its power button. The Dell G15 might not rival the best laptops but it makes sure to take some of the key elements you’d like to see.

Best suited for gamers on a budget or with limited space so a desktop system is no use, the Dell G15 is down to $700 right now at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $300, this is a great time to dip your toe into PC gaming without spending a fortune.

