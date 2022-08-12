Cheap gaming laptop: Get the Dell G15 for $700 with this deal

Taking home one of the best gaming laptops can only be outdone by taking it home with a discount. Amongst the best gaming laptop deals today is the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which you can make yours for just $700 when purchasing directly from Dell. That’s an impressive savings of $469 from its regular price of $1,169. A price this low even makes it possible you may have some cash left over to pair it with one of the best gaming monitors. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the most popular brands in computing, in part because it’s got a lot of great gaming laptop options to choose from when taking on some of the best PC games. One of the most popular is the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s an affordable option that brings great value to its price point. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 brings powerful performance to your gaming adventures. As built for this deal, it does so with a six-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with its own 4GB of RAM. These combine to push you through the most intense gaming situations without playback skipping a beat. It also has a super fast and super spacious 512GB solid-state drive for storing your gaming library.

When it comes to the gaming experience, the Dell G15 gaming laptop has an immersive Full HD screen that measures 15.6 inches. It’s an LED-backlit display with a narrow border, which keeps the laptop’s footprint as small as possible without sacrificing screen size. The immersive experience of gaming on the Dell G15 is heightened with the knowledge that battery life is terrific, so you can get a game going for a good chunk of time while you’re on the go or otherwise away from an outlet. It even has fast charging technology that allows you to get a good charge without having to sit around an outlet for long. The G15 also features Alienware’s Command Center software, which allows you to game better and calibrate your hardware and software to your liking.

If you like some portability in your gaming experience, look no further than the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Currently, you can grab it for just $700 at Dell. This is a savings of $469 from its regular price of $1,169, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

