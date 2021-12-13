We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

Gamers who are on the hunt for laptop deals are in luck, because today’s Green Monday, which is one of the busiest shopping days in the retail world. This means you can enjoy discounts on machines that will be able to meet the increasing requirements of modern video games. Not all gaming laptop deals are a steal, but this one is — Dell’s $156 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop brings its price down to $879 from its original price of $1,035.

The best gaming laptops promise powerful performance, and that’s what you’ll get with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest games without any issues. Gaming laptops, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, should be built to keep up as developers release their latest titles, and the Dell G15 will be able to do that for you so that you won’t miss out on the newest games.

You’ll better appreciate the graphics of today’s video games on the Dell G15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, for smooth and detailed gaming, while the laptop’s 256GB SSD provides enough storage to install a few titles at a time. The machine’s thermal design is inspired by Alienware, Dell’s gaming-focused brand, with a dual air intake and four vents to maximize airflow over copper pipes, so there won’t be any overheating issues even when you play for several hours at time. The laptop also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over its hardware and software environments.

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, you shouldn’t settle for a basic machine that will barely run your favorite games. You’ll want something like the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is currently on sale from Dell for $879, down $156 from its original price of $1,035. It’s unclear how long stocks will last for Green Monday, so you don’t have time to waste. If you want to purchase this Dell G15 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

