 Skip to main content
  1. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop is $400 off and selling fast!

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game on the screen.

It’s a great time to be alive for gamers as there’s no shortage of gaming deals across all of the major retailers. This means that you don’t have to settle for laptop deals, as there will surely be gaming laptop deals that will meet the requirements of modern PC gaming while also fitting your budget. For example, you can purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop for a more affordable $700 from Dell, after a $485 discount to its original price of $1,185.

The best gaming laptops won’t have any trouble running today’s games, and that’s what you can expect from the Dell G15 gaming laptop, as it’s made by one of the best laptop brands. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 8GB of RAM. That’s the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The gaming laptop’s processing power is displayed on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, for smooth and detailed gaming that will let you appreciate modern graphics.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop comes with a 512GB SSD, which is ample space to install multiple games with all the necessary upgrades. If you feel like playing all of them one after the other, you don’t have to worry about overheating because of the laptop’s thermal design that’s inspired by Alienware, Dell’s gaming-focused brand. The Dell G15 gaming laptop also features the Alienware Command Center, through which you can tune all your game and system settings for optimum performance each time you play.

Whether this will be your first investment in PC gaming, or you’re planning to upgrade from a low-end machine, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s currently on sale from Dell at $485 off, slashing its price to $700 from its original price of $1,185. The deal’s availability is limited though, so there’s no time to waste if you want to take advantage of the offer. The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a steal for this discounted price, so don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The bestselling Alienware gaming PC is $700 off today

The Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC tower on a white background.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only $40 at Best Buy right now

Animal Crossing New Horizons Title Screen

7 Windows shortcuts I use on my gaming PC constantly

PC Gaming Monitor with LED Lights.

The best HDR monitors

Ben-Q EX3501R monitor

Snag Ring Fit Adventure for the Switch while it’s only $55

Cover art for Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch.

The most common Wi-Fi problems and how to fix them

the fbi wants you to reboot your router insecure getty

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for May 2022

Holding net in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide for May 2022

Holding fishing rod in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video (May 2022)

Donkey and Shrek, together at last.

The 76 best shows on Peacock right now (May 2022)

Emmy Rossum in the Peacock series Angelyne.

The best ultrawide gaming monitors

best ultrawide gaming monitor curved ultrawides

The best horror movies on Hulu right now (May 2022)

Rory Culkin in Lords of Chaos.

Everything leaving Hulu in May 2022

The cast of LA Confidential.