Real gamers know it’s all about speed and power, and you’ll find tons of both in these gaming laptop deals and gaming monitor deals. In fact, there are incredible laptop deals happening right now as well. And, at Dell, you can score $330 off this 15.6-inch G15 Gaming Laptop. It’s only $650, a massive drop from its regular price of $980. Get this amazing gaming laptop before it’s gone.

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a fantastic screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating in no time. It’s got excellent graphics capabilities that lend themselves to top-tier performance, great value (especially at this price), and an impressively clear display with a high refresh rate. This is a gaming laptop that will let you compete at the highest levels.

Gamers know that the speed and power of these laptops can come down to the guts, so let’s get this G15 open. Inside, we’re looking at a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10500H processor (12MB cache, up to 4.5GHz, six cores) that’s powering a ​​NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. This is great news if you’re looking to play the newest games with the most complex, fast-paced visuals. These tremendous fundamentals are backed up by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state drive storage, which means that you’ll have no problem running huge games on this laptop, and your files can be stored and accessed quickly and safely. And there’s even a new cooling system to make sure you never suffer through lag or stutters when the action gets the most intense.

Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got a window into the most immersive gaming experiences. And then there’s the Alienware Command Center, giving you the ultimate control over both your hardware and software environments. Also, you’ve got dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, as well as a four-zone RBG backlit keyboard making you unstoppable. Plus, there are two USB-2 ports, a USB-3.2 port, an HDMI port, and a slot for your headphones or mic, should they be wired. They thought of everything, and it only weighs 5.39 pounds. What are you waiting for?

