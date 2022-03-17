Dell G15 gaming laptop is only $650 with limited-time deal

Gaming laptops have become a pretty big industry in the past few years, especially with everything being on the go due to the work-from-home trend. One of the most prominent players in this space is Dell, and few laptops come as highly recommended as the G15 for being an all-around great laptop that balances both specs and features. Luckily, there’s an excellent deal at Dell right now that discounts the G15 down to a very reasonably $650, from the original list price of $1,019, a whopping $369 discount, and probably the best Dell laptop deal you’ll see today.

You might be surprised, but the big selling point here is the GTX 1650 card, especially with RTX 3050s becoming a very common GPU that you’ll find on many gaming laptops, but it’s an incredible card to see on a laptop going for $650. Granted, you aren’t going to play the latest AAA games on it at the highest settings, but you’ll still do well with the majority of the games out there, even on medium settings. Similarly, while the screen is only FHD, it can hit a 120Hz refresh rate, which is just on par with the GTX 1650 when it comes to performance, and it should be able to handle a monitor from our gaming monitor deals when you’re on your desk. It also comes paired with a 10th-gen Intel i5-10500H which, again, may not be the most powerful thing out there, but it is actually an excellent inclusion for the price and works well with the GTX 1650 to avoid bottlenecks.

The G15 also has a few nice features, like the included Alienware Command Center and their performance boost technology which dynamically alters the speed of the fans depending on the heat of the GPU. As for the other specs, you get 8GB of RAM, which is slightly on the lower side, although still great for the price, as well as 256GB of SSD storage, which you’ll likely want to supplement with one of our external hard drive deals.

While on the surface, the G15 may not look like a powerful laptop, the truth is that you’re getting some great specs for the $650 price tag that Dell has going on their website. That being said, if you want something a little bit more powerful, we do have a few other gaming laptop deals for you to look at.

