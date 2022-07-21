You can currently purchase the Dell G15, the brand’s most popular gaming laptop, at $519 off, bringing the device within reach for more gamers with a discounted price of $850 from $1,369 originally. This is one of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop today, and since we’re not sure how long it will stay online, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase of the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop as soon as possible.

While the AMD vs Intel debate continues, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition showcases AMD’s progress in closing the gap with rival Intel through its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor, which combines with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for performance that can rival the best gaming laptops. The machine is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which is recommended for running intensive apps like today’s most popular video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that will let you better appreciate modern graphics, and if you also take advantage of gaming headset deals, you’ll find yourself in a truly immersive gaming experience.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition features a 512GB SSD, which is more than enough to install several games at a time, with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start using the gaming laptop right away. If you often play for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because this Dell machine’s thermal design can keep its components cool with the help of copper pipes and large exhaust vents.

If you’re planning to buy a new gaming machine, but you’re not willing to spend on both gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, then grab a gaming laptop like the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. It’s currently on sale from Dell with a $519 discount that pulls its price down to $850 from its sticker price of $1,369. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer and get the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop delivered to your doorstep, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

Editors' Recommendations