As Dell phases out its entry-level (yet superb) Inspiron gaming line, the company’s new G Series, including the Dell G3 15 and the Dell G7 15, seem hellbent to conquer the budget gaming landscape. These gaming laptops might have taken the subtler route in terms of design, but when it comes to gaming performance they are more than up to the challenge. Get them at Dell’s official website today for as much as $330 off.

Dell G3 15 – $730, was $780

Design-wise, the Dell G3 15 is pretty nondescript, looking more like a business laptop than an actual gaming rig. Its fairly thick bezels don’t help things, either. What it lacks in sexiness, though, it makes up for in build quality. Although its chassis is made primarily of plastic, it doesn’t scream cheap and is reinforced in all the right places. At 5.6 pounds and 0.89 inches thick, this laptop is reasonably portable. You can easily carry it around anywhere you like but you’ll definitely notice its weight.

Now onto gaming performance. Featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, this processor is quite common in the budget gaming landscape but should provide plenty of stamina for your favorite games. As for graphics, you get an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti chip which is also entry-level but is pretty powerful. It will allow you to play Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman, and Grand Theft Auto V at their highest graphical settings seamlessly. Unfortunately, the G3 15’s display and keyboard are a bit disappointing. Its 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 screen is quite dull and might lessen the impact of games, and the keyboard, while relatively comfortable to type on, isn’t very clicky and has shallow key travel. Still, the Dell G3 15 kills it in the gaming department and that’s what counts. Get it at Dell’s official website for just $730 instead of $780 – a cool $50 off.

Dell G7 15 – $1,050, was $1,380

Aesthetically, the Dell G7 15 doesn’t compete with the premium Alienware line, but it’s still quite stunning with its sports-car-like design. Its paint coat finish has a subtle pearlescent sheen that helps highlight the bright blue Dell logo in the center. Its rear vent with its blue highlighting gives the impression of speed, and its black aluminum chassis seems pretty sturdy. It’s not the most portable of gaming machines though, as it weighs in at 6.3 pounds. In terms of gaming performance, this laptop’s 9th-generation Intel Core i5 processor not only offers solid midlevel gaming performance but is also quite adept at multitasking. Having multiple Google Chrome tabs open while other programs run in the background won’t be an issue, making this gaming laptop suitable as your primary work device as well. Furthermore, its Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 graphics card will allow you to play even the most graphically demanding games at their highest settings, no sweat.

The Dell G7 15’s 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 FHD display is a bit of a letdown, and so is its keyboard. With a maximum brightness 232 nits, it is rather dim, and color reproduction is also lacking at 62% of the sRGB color gamut. And while the island-style keyboard’s blue font and brilliant cerulean backlighting are gorgeous, the typing experience it offers just isn’t that good. With a shallow 0.94 millimeters of key travel and a decent 61 grams of actuation, the keyboard made typing a bit uncomfortable. Despite these flaws, the Dell G7 15 offers solid gameplay on a budget. Get it for $1,050 instead of $1,380 on Dell’s official website – a huge $330 off.

