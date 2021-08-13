  1. Deals
Dell G5 and G15 gaming laptops are over $300 off today — but hurry!

For portability and as few wires as possible, gamers should be going for gaming laptop deals, as buying from gaming PC deals will also require that you purchase from gaming monitor deals to give justice to your upgraded machine. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, as the brand is trusted among gamers.

Dell is currently offering discounts on a pair of gaming laptops, for gamers who would like to purchase a high-quality machine at an affordable price. The Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop is available for just $850, down $349 from its original price of $1,199, while the Dell G15 gaming laptop has its price slashed by $419, bringing it down to $900 from its original price of $1,319.

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop – $850, was $1,199

Dell G15 gaming laptop – $900, was $1,319

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop – $850, was $1,199

Dell gaming laptop with screenshot of Zombie Army 4: Dead War on the display.

The Dell G5 15 SE appears in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops of 2021, as the best option for under $1,000. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor, 16GB of RAM, and the AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics card, which is a departure from the usual Intel and Nvidia components. It’s still very much capable of running the latest games though, which you can install in the gaming laptop’s 256 GB SSD.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display of the Dell G5 15 SE offers clear details and bright colors, while a dual-fan cooling system dissipates heat to keep the gaming laptop running at peak performance. It also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over the gaming laptop’s hardware and software so that you can make adjustments depending on the game that you’re playing.

For an affordable gaming laptop that doesn’t sacrifice performance, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G5 15 SE. It’s priced even lower after Dell’s $349 discount, bringing it down to $850 from its original price of $1,199. You don’t want to miss out on this offer if you’re a gamer on a budget, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can before the deal disappears as availability is limited.

Dell G15 gaming laptop – $900, was $1,319

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

The Dell G15 features the same 15,6-inch Full HD display and 256GB SSD as the Dell G5 15 SE, but it swaps the AMD components for the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 8GB of RAM. The gaming laptop will have no trouble running the latest games, while a thermal design inspired by Dell’s Alienware products keeps it cool even after hours of playing.

The Alienware Command Center is also present in the Dell G15, along with the easily activated Game Shift technology. It triggers a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the gaming laptop’s fan speed, while its processors work even harder to provide the necessary boost for games with intense requirements.

For a more traditional take on a gaming laptop, you should check out the Dell G15. It’s currently available for only $900, after Dell’s price cut of $419 on its original price of $1,319. Like the Dell G5 15 SE, its availability is limited, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15, don’t waste time. Go ahead and click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G5 15 SE and Dell G15 are reliable gaming laptops that are even better options with these discounts. However, if you’re not yet sold on either one, you should take a look at the offers coming from other retailers. To help you find the perfect machine for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop today.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,470 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,149
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Newegg
With code 'HP21BTS5'

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,130
This new HP Victus 16-inch gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 165Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at HP

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $820
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP
