Gaming laptops and gaming desktops are up to $370 off at Dell

By

Dell knows gaming, and with its Alienware products, as well as the superior machines you’ll find in these gaming laptop deals, and gaming PC deals, you’ll be dominating the competition in no time. Right now, Dell is offering $349 off a 15-inch Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop; at the same time, you can save $370 on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. There are some incredible gaming deals happening right now, and these are some of the best; don’t let them pass you by!

15-inch Dell G5 SE Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,199

Dell gaming laptop with screenshot of Zombie Army 4: Dead War on the display.

Quite simply, this is a fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop. But there’s nothing simple about the Dell G5 SE. When we reviewed this machine, we noted it is “peak AMD,” which is a nod to its excellent graphics card that lends itself to top-tier performance, great bang for your buck, and impressively clear display with a high refresh rate. Those top marks come from the AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GDDR6 graphics card, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor. Backing up that enormous engine is 16GB memory, and then 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive storage. That should me music to the ears of any serious gamer, especially when we have Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth coming in for the chorus. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch, FHD 1920 x 1080 display, with 120Hz refresh rate, and what you have is a portable machine that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,470

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop.

If you don’t need to game on-the-go, and want a seriously powerful desktop to help immerse you in the action, consider the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. By adding peripherals, like those in these gaming deals and gaming monitor deals, you can built the ultimate gaming experience from the ground up. This desktop is loaded with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with an entire terabyte of storage. Almost as importantly, Dell has engineered the Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop with a cooling system — involving copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers — so you never have to worry about overheating. There’s also the ingenious Alienware Command Center, giving you the ultimate custom control over your games. Finally, they’ve built a PSU swing-arm, allowing graphics and expansion bay upgrades, easily and without tools. The best can get even better!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$20 $40
Follow the story of Geralt of Rivia across the base game and both expansion packs. Eliminate creatures that threaten society using a wide arsenal of weapons and gear.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$347 $400
Get into the racing mentality with this high-performance racing wheel and pedals. Enjoy TRUEFORCE, a force feedback systemfor extreme realism, and the streamlined design for better performance.
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$85 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$38 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon
