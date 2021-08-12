Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell knows gaming, and with its Alienware products, as well as the superior machines you’ll find in these gaming laptop deals, and gaming PC deals, you’ll be dominating the competition in no time. Right now, Dell is offering $349 off a 15-inch Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop; at the same time, you can save $370 on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. There are some incredible gaming deals happening right now, and these are some of the best; don’t let them pass you by!

15-inch Dell G5 SE Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,199

Quite simply, this is a fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop. But there’s nothing simple about the Dell G5 SE. When we reviewed this machine, we noted it is “peak AMD,” which is a nod to its excellent graphics card that lends itself to top-tier performance, great bang for your buck, and impressively clear display with a high refresh rate. Those top marks come from the AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GDDR6 graphics card, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor. Backing up that enormous engine is 16GB memory, and then 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive storage. That should me music to the ears of any serious gamer, especially when we have Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth coming in for the chorus. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch, FHD 1920 x 1080 display, with 120Hz refresh rate, and what you have is a portable machine that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,470

If you don’t need to game on-the-go, and want a seriously powerful desktop to help immerse you in the action, consider the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. By adding peripherals, like those in these gaming deals and gaming monitor deals, you can built the ultimate gaming experience from the ground up. This desktop is loaded with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with an entire terabyte of storage. Almost as importantly, Dell has engineered the Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop with a cooling system — involving copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers — so you never have to worry about overheating. There’s also the ingenious Alienware Command Center, giving you the ultimate custom control over your games. Finally, they’ve built a PSU swing-arm, allowing graphics and expansion bay upgrades, easily and without tools. The best can get even better!

More gaming deals

Want more gaming options? Check out our roundup of the best gaming deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations