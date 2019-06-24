Digital Trends
The Dell G5587 Nvidia GTX 1060 gaming laptop just dropped to $799 at Walmart

The gap between laptops and desktop PCs continues to shrink, and gone are the days when you had to spend a boatload of cash to get a portable machine that could offer good gaming performance. While brands such as Razer and Alienware are still making high-end, flashy gaming PCs, makers like Dell are cranking out some highly affordable (not to mention a bit more normal-looking) laptops like the Dell G5587, which is on sale right now from Walmart at a great price before Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The Dell G5 series is one of the maker’s premium gaming laptop lines, and this G5587 model features solid up-to-date hardware. It runs on an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor which is factory-clocked at 2.3GHz, and its 15.6-inch display has a Full HD resolution for playing games at 1080p. The Dell G5587 also comes loaded with two hard drives: a speedy 256GB solid state drive for your operating system and games and a larger HDD that offers 1TB of storage space for your other stuff.

Nvidia just rolled out its updated line of graphics cards, so we expect to see more frequent discounts on still-great last-gen GPUs and the computers that come loaded with them. The Dell G5587 packs an Nvidia GTX 1060, which is one of our favorite midrange graphics processors for running modern games. This is the 6GB 1060 GPU, too, packing more VRAM than the cheaper 3GB variant, and when paired with this laptop’s 16GB of RAM, it delivers plenty of juice for playing the latest titles in Full HD at medium to high settings.

The Dell G5587 comes in a variety of hardware configurations; this particular model has a street price of around $1,050 to $1,100 right now. A nice $300 discount off of its sticker price knocks it down to just $799 from Walmart at the moment in both red and black, making this a fantastic deal on a solid gaming laptop that should last you for quite a few years. We recently saw a lower-end variant of the Dell G5587 go on sale for $766 from Dell, but this beefier $799 one is a considerably better choice since it has a boosted 16GB of RAM (instead of 8GB) and the GTX 1060 GPU rather than the weaker GTX 1050 Ti.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day laptop deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

