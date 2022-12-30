Dell is having a surprise gaming monitor sale — 10% off almost everything

Did you just buy a CPU, GPU or pre-built PC from our gaming PC deals? You’ll need a fancy new monitor to go along with it. There are tons of options out there when it comes to gaming monitor deals, but Dell has a blanket offer for you right now. Almost all of their monitors, gaming and not, are 10% off right now. You can shop the full sale at this link, or check out some of our favorite options below.

Shop the full sale with code ‘MONITOR10’

27-inch Dell G2723HN — $234, was $260

The G2723HN is a great option if you’re looking for a simple gaming monitor that ticks all the boxes. It’s not fancy, but it has important specs that a standard desktop monitor doesn’t have. The most important upgrade is the 1ms response time. You’ll need that if you want buttery smooth controls. No one wants to feel like their player character is a second behind their controller movements. Besides the response time, this gaming monitor has 1080p resolution at 165Hz.

27-inch Dell S2721DGF — $297, was $330

The S2721DGF is a great option if you want a gaming monitor that starts verging on luxury. Its most important upgrade from the G2723HN is that it has 1440p resolution. It’s hard to say no to more pixels. If you use a DisplayPort cable, you can get a 165Hz refresh rate out of it, so you won’t miss a beat. It’s able to capture 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so you’ll be getting rich and varied colors. It gets nice and bright and has an anti-glare screen, so you can game during the day without worrying about reflections.

34-inch Curved Dell S3422DWG — $450, was $500

Getting a curved gaming monitor is the next level up. The curvature is easier on the eyes and more immersive than a flat screen. This monitor is the first step in that direction. Dell kept the price low by not adding too many bells and whistles to this one. It has a 1440p screen that’s edge-lit, so you can play all your favorite games just shy of 4K. It has an impressive contrast ratio of 3000:1, but it can only display 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

