Parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year should specifically be searching for student laptop deals. For affordable options that don’t sacrifice performance, you might want to browse Dell laptop deals, as the brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry, and a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops.

Student laptops should be able to keep up with daily schoolwork, and Dell is offering price cuts for two solid options. The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop is available for just $540, after a $99 discount to its original price of $639, while the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop may be purchased for just $680, down $120 from its original price of $800.

Students who want a powerful but affordable laptop should go for the Dell Inspiron 14. The laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics, so it won’t have any trouble running the latest productivity apps. Doing schoolwork is enjoyable on its 14-inch Full HD screen with wide-angle viewing technology and narrow bezels.

The Dell Inspiron 14 features a redesigned thermal system with dual heat pipes, additional fan blades, and a drop-hinge that allows improved air circulation, so it will keep running at peak performance even after a long day of classes. The laptop is also durable, with an aluminum cover, alongside a hinge that will still feel tight even after opening and closing the lid thousands of times.

Students won’t be disappointed with the features and performance of the Dell Inspiron 14. The laptop is available from Dell with a $99 discount, lowering its price to $540 from its original price of $639. If you want to purchase the laptop with this special offer, and get it right away, well ahead of the start of the new school year, you won’t want to waste time. Click that Buy Now button for the Dell Inspiron 14 as soon as you can.

The Dell Inspiron 14 is enough for most students, but for an option that will serve even more purposes, you should go for the laptop’s 2-in-1 version. With a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 may be used as a laptop, a tablet, or anything in between, depending on what you need. Work on your slides while in laptop form, then switch to tablet form to present them.

Powering the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 are the AMD Ryzen 4500U mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon graphics, for reliable performance that will get all kinds of schoolwork done. The laptop is also equipped with Amazon’s Alexa, which will allow you to check calendars, create lists, and do your research with just voice commands.

The flexibility of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will provide a range of benefits to students, making it the perfect companion for schoolwork. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $120 discount that slashes its price to $680, from its original price of $800. There’s no telling how long stock will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Any student will benefit from owning either the Dell Inspiron 14 or its 2-in-1 version, so you can’t go wrong with either option. However, if you’d like to see the brand’s other models in your search for the perfect student laptops for your children, we’d like to help you out. So you won’t have to go anywhere else, we’ve rounded up some the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available.

