Fantastic student laptops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

By

Parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year should specifically be searching for student laptop deals. For affordable options that don’t sacrifice performance, you might want to browse Dell laptop deals, as the brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry, and a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops.

Student laptops should be able to keep up with daily schoolwork, and Dell is offering price cuts for two solid options. The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop is available for just $540, after a $99 discount to its original price of $639, while the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop may be purchased for just $680, down $120 from its original price of $800.

Dell Inspiron 14 – $540, was $639

The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop, open with a picture of two friends on the screen.

Students who want a powerful but affordable laptop should go for the Dell Inspiron 14. The laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics, so it won’t have any trouble running the latest productivity apps. Doing schoolwork is enjoyable on its 14-inch Full HD screen with wide-angle viewing technology and narrow bezels.

The Dell Inspiron 14 features a redesigned thermal system with dual heat pipes, additional fan blades, and a drop-hinge that allows improved air circulation, so it will keep running at peak performance even after a long day of classes. The laptop is also durable, with an aluminum cover, alongside a hinge that will still feel tight even after opening and closing the lid thousands of times.

Students won’t be disappointed with the features and performance of the Dell Inspiron 14. The laptop is available from Dell with a $99 discount, lowering its price to $540 from its original price of $639. If you want to purchase the laptop with this special offer, and get it right away, well ahead of the start of the new school year, you won’t want to waste time. Click that Buy Now button for the Dell Inspiron 14 as soon as you can.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 – $680, was $800

One of the many forms of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop,

The Dell Inspiron 14 is enough for most students, but for an option that will serve even more purposes, you should go for the laptop’s 2-in-1 version. With a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 may be used as a laptop, a tablet, or anything in between, depending on what you need. Work on your slides while in laptop form, then switch to tablet form to present them.

Powering the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 are the AMD Ryzen 4500U mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon graphics, for reliable performance that will get all kinds of schoolwork done. The laptop is also equipped with Amazon’s Alexa, which will allow you to check calendars, create lists, and do your research with just voice commands.

The flexibility of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will provide a range of benefits to students, making it the perfect companion for schoolwork. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $120 discount that slashes its price to $680, from its original price of $800. There’s no telling how long stock will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Dell laptop deals

Any student will benefit from owning either the Dell Inspiron 14 or its 2-in-1 version, so you can’t go wrong with either option. However, if you’d like to see the brand’s other models in your search for the perfect student laptops for your children, we’d like to help you out. So you won’t have to go anywhere else, we’ve rounded up some the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,303 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 14 7000 offers just that and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell
Save an extra 12% with code: SAVE12

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (11th Gen Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$310 $519
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of the new 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. It's basic, but it'll get the job done.
Buy at Dell
