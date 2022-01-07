Whether you’re a new student going into university or starting a work-from-home job, you might need to grab yourself one of our best laptop deals. To that end, Dell has a great sale on two different Dell laptop deals as part of its Winter Sale, with over $135 in savings on each. First, there’s the Inspiron 15 3000, which has been reduced down to $250 from $385, and then there’s the XPS 13 for $1,000, down from $1,220 and a savings of $220.

Inspiron 15 3000 — $250, was $385

For only $250, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a pretty great notebook, and although it might not be as powerful as higher-end models like the XPS 13, it’s still a pretty good laptop for what it’s made for. The 15.6-inch screen comes with a 1366 x 768 display and is pretty big for the price point, giving you a lot of screen space to work with. The Pentium Silver N5030 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM should be more than enough to do work and some streaming, although don’t expect to game on it. Internal storage comes in the form of a 128GB SSD NVMe, which isn’t that much, although again, the Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t a top-of-the-line model but still provides enough features if you’re looking for a good deal on basic laptop.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,220

If you want something a little bit more powerful, then the Dell XPS 13 laptop is the one you’re looking for, with this being one of the better Dell XPS deals you’re going to find. While costing $1,000, it has a pretty powerful processor in the form of an 11th-gen i5-1135G7 and Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, which means you could use the XPS 13 for some gaming on top of work and streaming content; just don’t expect to play the latest AAA titles, though. The screen is 13.4 inches, which is a bit less real estate than the Inspiron 15 3000, but it does come with a higher resolution of 1920 x 1200. The internals are also better with a 256GB SSD NVMe for storage and 8GB of RAM, which should please multitaskers who like having several tabs open simultaneously.

