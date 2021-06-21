Dell is practically giving away this laptop for Prime Day

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We are so happy that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and you probably are too! There are some amazing Prime Day deals available, and there are many more to come as it continues into tomorrow, June 22. But as much as we love what’s happening, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering steep discounts. Dell has massively slashed the price of its Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop to $309 all-in. Yes, that’s just over $300 for a capable laptop rocking an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor (up to 3.1GHz), and 4GB of DDR4 RAM. You’re saving over $80 with this deal!

Dell’s Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop made it on our list of the best Dell laptops for 2021, and it’s no surprise. Although it doesn’t have a premium build quality like some of Dell’s more expensive laptops, it still packs a punch, especially for a budget rig. It’s a solid choice if you want to be able to browse on the go, get some work done out of the house, or just watch your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

Ready for the spec drop? With the Inspiron 15 3000, you get a 15.6-inch HD and LED-backlit display, with a maximum supported resolution of 1366 x 768. It has an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds up to 3.1GHz. You also get 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive with fast boot times and fast load times, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth connectivity. Additional features include a built-in SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI output, and a 720p HD front-facing camera at 30fps.

Dell is currently offering the Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is normally $390, for $309 all-in. You’re getting over $80 off with this deal, which also includes free standard delivery. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a new productivity or web browsing laptop, this is a great opportunity.

More Prime Day laptop deals available now

Dell’s Inspiron 15 3000 not your style? Don’t fret, there are tons of other Prime Day laptop deals from Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, and even Walmart. We cobbled together all the best ones, which you’ll find below! See anything you like?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations