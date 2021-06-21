  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away this laptop for Prime Day

We are so happy that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and you probably are too! There are some amazing Prime Day deals available, and there are many more to come as it continues into tomorrow, June 22. But as much as we love what’s happening, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering steep discounts. Dell has massively slashed the price of its Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop to $309 all-in. Yes, that’s just over $300 for a capable laptop rocking an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor (up to 3.1GHz), and 4GB of DDR4 RAM. You’re saving over $80 with this deal!

Dell’s Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop made it on our list of the best Dell laptops for 2021, and it’s no surprise. Although it doesn’t have a premium build quality like some of Dell’s more expensive laptops, it still packs a punch, especially for a budget rig. It’s a solid choice if you want to be able to browse on the go, get some work done out of the house, or just watch your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

Ready for the spec drop? With the Inspiron 15 3000, you get a 15.6-inch HD and LED-backlit display, with a maximum supported resolution of 1366 x 768. It has an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor with a 4MB cache and clock speeds up to 3.1GHz. You also get 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive with fast boot times and fast load times, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth connectivity. Additional features include a built-in SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI output, and a 720p HD front-facing camera at 30fps.

Dell is currently offering the Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop, which is normally $390, for $309 all-in. You’re getting over $80 off with this deal, which also includes free standard delivery. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a new productivity or web browsing laptop, this is a great opportunity.

More Prime Day laptop deals available now

Dell’s Inspiron 15 3000 not your style? Don’t fret, there are tons of other Prime Day laptop deals from Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, and even Walmart. We cobbled together all the best ones, which you’ll find below! See anything you like?

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX350, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $699
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Target

LG Gram 16 (2021 Model, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,400
Just released in March, this is quite the slim laptop for its size. With a Core i7 processor, and 19 hours of battery life, the LG Gram is your ideal travel laptop that won't hurt your shoulders.
Buy at Amazon
