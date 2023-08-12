Flash deal drops the price of this Dell desktop PC from $1,697 to $849

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is currently offering the Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower for $849, which is half its original price of $1,697 for savings of $848. If you’re thinking about upgrading your desktop computer, this is an offer that will be hard to refuse, especially if your current machine is already slowing down too much or crashing often. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available.

Why you should buy the Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower

The Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower has what it takes to keep up with your tasks for work or school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for most people by our guide on how to choose a computer. It’s not equipped with the latest processor like the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers, and it doesn’t have the necessary RAM to handle demanding tasks like heavy video editing, but for the activities that you’ll encounter on a daily basis, the performance of the Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower will be more than enough to complete them quickly and efficiently.

You’ll have plenty of space for your apps and files on the Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower’s 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-loaded. You can upgrade the operating system to Windows 11 Pro for free though, so you shouldn’t worry that you need to shell out for that. Every purchase of the desktop computer also comes with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need to get it set up is to hook it up to what you got from monitor deals.

If you’re in the market for desktop computer deals, you should consider going for the Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower. From a sticker price of $1,697, it’s down to half that at just $849. The 50% discount, which is equivalent to savings of $848, may end sooner than you expect, so if you think it’s time for an upgrade with the Dell OptiPlex 3000 Tower, there’s no time to waste. Add the desktop PC to your cart and complete the transaction as fast as you can, before the offer goes offline.

