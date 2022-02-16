  1. Deals
Dell knocked $1,000 off This Precision Workstation

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation, with a graphics app on the screen.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals across different retailers, but not all of them will provide the performance that you need for demanding tasks. If you need a powerful machine, you should start your search by looking for Dell laptop deals, as the brand is known for offering top-of-the-line specifications at relatively affordable prices. For example, the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation, which originally costs $2,488, is available from Dell with a $1,049 discount, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $1,439.

Dell is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops, which should be enough assurance that you won’t regret buying the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation. Our laptop buying guide highlights the importance of going with the latest generation of processors, and recommends at least 16GB of RAM for running intensive apps or creating multimedia content. The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation checks those boxes as it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, alongside the Nvidia Quadro T600 graphics cards and a 256GB SSD for storage.

The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that reduces blue light emissions to improve eye comfort. The laptop will also let you access Dell Optimizer, a built-in A.I. platform that learns your working patterns and makes adjustments to personalize the performance of the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation.

For a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with all your tasks, you should go for the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation. It’s currently available from Dell for $1,439, after a $1,049 discount to its original price of $2,488. The deal may disappear at any moment though, and we’re not sure when it will return, so you don’t have time to waste. To get the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation for much cheaper than usual, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation is a steal with Dell’s discount, especially if your next laptop’s performance is your primary concern. However, there are other Dell laptops available with price cuts if you want to check alternatives. To help you in your search to find the perfect device, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,300
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 47% Off
It's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop (11th Gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$372 $535
Two words best describe the Inspiron line: Practical and affordable. Designed to be portable in size yet big on performance, this laptop is no-nonsense yet highly versatile. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$780 $950
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the new Inspiron 15 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Office Depot

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 QHD+ 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$880 $1,080
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and gorgeous 17-inch Quad HD+ touch display. more
Buy at Best Buy
