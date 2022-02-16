Dell knocked $1,000 off This Precision Workstation

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals across different retailers, but not all of them will provide the performance that you need for demanding tasks. If you need a powerful machine, you should start your search by looking for Dell laptop deals, as the brand is known for offering top-of-the-line specifications at relatively affordable prices. For example, the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation, which originally costs $2,488, is available from Dell with a $1,049 discount, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $1,439.

Dell is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops, which should be enough assurance that you won’t regret buying the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation. Our laptop buying guide highlights the importance of going with the latest generation of processors, and recommends at least 16GB of RAM for running intensive apps or creating multimedia content. The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation checks those boxes as it’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, alongside the Nvidia Quadro T600 graphics cards and a 256GB SSD for storage.

The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that reduces blue light emissions to improve eye comfort. The laptop will also let you access Dell Optimizer, a built-in A.I. platform that learns your working patterns and makes adjustments to personalize the performance of the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation.

For a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with all your tasks, you should go for the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation. It’s currently available from Dell for $1,439, after a $1,049 discount to its original price of $2,488. The deal may disappear at any moment though, and we’re not sure when it will return, so you don’t have time to waste. To get the Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation for much cheaper than usual, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Precision 3561 Mobile Workstation is a steal with Dell’s discount, especially if your next laptop’s performance is your primary concern. However, there are other Dell laptops available with price cuts if you want to check alternatives. To help you in your search to find the perfect device, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now.

