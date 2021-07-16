  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

45% off EVERY refurbished Dell laptop over $400 right now

By

Normally, there are some decent refurbished laptop deals floating around, but they don’t always warrant shopping — sometimes the prices aren’t low enough.

Dell is clearly trying to change everyone’s minds with its latest sale, which drops 45% off all refurbished laptops over $400. That means you can get a Dell Latitude 5490, usually $479, for just over $260 — $215 off! That’s nuts! To get the deal, browse the sale and add a laptop to your cart, then use coupon code JULY45LAP399 at checkout. You’ll also get free ground shipping as part of the deal.

Clearance items are not included, and the promo code is valid from July 16 at 9:00 a.m. CST to July 18 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Dell Latitude 3480 Refurbished — $297, was $539

Dell Latitude 3480

An excellent workstation or suitable laptop for schoolwork, the Dell Latitude 3480 features a 14-inch FHD display running at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Under the hood is an Intel Core i5-7300U dual-core processor with clock speeds up to 2.6GHz and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get a 256GB solid-state drive, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, and a built-in webcam. A 64-bit Windows 10 Professional license is included with an Office 365 Home and Student trial.

Every refurbished system is given a grade, like A or B. This model has a B grade, which means it’s in proper working order and should look relatively new. There may be some minor visual defects, like scratches or wear marks, but nothing major. According to Dell, all “products are visually and diagnostically inspected and tested to ensure the highest quality standards and reliability. Our refurbished products may have some observable cosmetic imperfections, but they will not affect the performance.” Each system also comes with a 100-day limited warranty.

Usually $539, with the promo code JULY45LAP399 you get 45% off that price — $240-plus off — which brings the final to $297 with free shipping. What a deal, folks! What a deal! To get it, just add the laptop to your shopping cart, and use the promo code at checkout. You should see the new price reflected before you enter a payment source.

Clearance items are not included, and the promo code is valid from July 16 at 9:00 a.m. CST to July 18 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

More laptop deals available now

Not interested in factory-refurbished laptops? No problem — there are plenty of other deals available right now. We assembled the best ones for you below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED 2-in-1

$1,155 $2,000
This 2-in-1 will bring your photos and videos to life thanks to a vibrant OLED screen, plus it also includes pen support for drawing and creativity.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

You can now buy Dell’s new XPS 17 laptop, starting at $1,400

dell xps 17 now on sale feature 02 768x6400

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review: The DeLorean of laptops

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review

High-end laptops and hybrids headline CES 2016 for Dell

dell showcases next wave of business hardware at ces 2016 lineup

Dell’s new Chromebook, Latitude laptop and Venue tablets are made to last

dell unveils chromebook 11 latitude laptop and venue tablets at school

HP All-in-One desktop computers just got a fantastic price cut at Staples

hp 4th of july sale 2021 all in one

Dell gaming desktops and gaming laptops are super cheap right now

dell g15 laptop alienware r10 desktop deal july 2021 aurora ryzen edition tower

This is the best Dell XPS 13 laptop deal we’ve seen in a long time

dell xps 13 deal staples june 2021 2

You won’t believe this all-in-one printer deal at Staples

canon imageclass mf236n AIO laser printer

We can’t believe how cheap this MSI Creator Series laptop is today

MSI 15 Creator Series Multi Touch Laptop

Best cheap smartphone deals for July 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for July 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap tablet deals for July 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1