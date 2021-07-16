45% off EVERY refurbished Dell laptop over $400 right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Normally, there are some decent refurbished laptop deals floating around, but they don’t always warrant shopping — sometimes the prices aren’t low enough.

Dell is clearly trying to change everyone’s minds with its latest sale, which drops 45% off all refurbished laptops over $400. That means you can get a Dell Latitude 5490, usually $479, for just over $260 — $215 off! That’s nuts! To get the deal, browse the sale and add a laptop to your cart, then use coupon code JULY45LAP399 at checkout. You’ll also get free ground shipping as part of the deal.

Dell Latitude 3480 Refurbished — $297, was $539

An excellent workstation or suitable laptop for schoolwork, the Dell Latitude 3480 features a 14-inch FHD display running at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Under the hood is an Intel Core i5-7300U dual-core processor with clock speeds up to 2.6GHz and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get a 256GB solid-state drive, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, and a built-in webcam. A 64-bit Windows 10 Professional license is included with an Office 365 Home and Student trial.

Every refurbished system is given a grade, like A or B. This model has a B grade, which means it’s in proper working order and should look relatively new. There may be some minor visual defects, like scratches or wear marks, but nothing major. According to Dell, all “products are visually and diagnostically inspected and tested to ensure the highest quality standards and reliability. Our refurbished products may have some observable cosmetic imperfections, but they will not affect the performance.” Each system also comes with a 100-day limited warranty.

Usually $539, with the promo code JULY45LAP399 you get 45% off that price — $240-plus off — which brings the final to $297 with free shipping. What a deal, folks! What a deal! To get it, just add the laptop to your shopping cart, and use the promo code at checkout. You should see the new price reflected before you enter a payment source.

Clearance items are not included, and the promo code is valid from July 16 at 9:00 a.m. CST to July 18 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

More laptop deals available now

Not interested in factory-refurbished laptops? No problem — there are plenty of other deals available right now. We assembled the best ones for you below.

