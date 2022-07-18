Save 49% on this 27-inch Dell QHD gaming monitor today

If you’re a gamer in the market for a window on your gaming universe, there are some great monitor deals to choose from right now. Among them is a discount at Dell on the S2721DGF gaming monitor, a 27-inch QHD monitor that’s just $300 right now. That’s a savings of $290 from its regular price of $590, and a discount of nearly 50%. This Dell gaming monitor even comes with free next day delivery for many locations, so you can have a new gaming experience up and running in almost no time with this gaming monitor discount at Dell.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor

Whether your gaming adventures are made up of some of the best PC games or some of the best Xbox Series X games, no gaming experience is able to live up to its intentions without a great gaming monitor. This 27-inch Dell gaming monitor is one of the more popular options, and for good reason. It has a lot of specs you’ll be needing to immerse yourself more deeply in your video games, including the 27-inch screen, which boasts QHD resolution and a refresh rate up to 165Hz, ensuring your image playback never breaks apart, tears, or lags while you’re playing. The display is an LED-backlit LCD monitor with anti-glare coating that’s able to reach 400 nits of brightness.

This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor is also at the forefront of monitor design. While it certainly looks great at the center of any gaming setup, it’s also uniquely designed with vents on the back of the monitor that are engineered for enhanced heat dispersal. This will keep you gaming for long periods without overheating. The monitor also has a new slim tapered stand with easy heigh and tilt adjustability, which adds to comfort while gaming and makes for longer gaming sessions. Like all of the best gaming monitors, this Dell 27-inch gaming monitor has a small footprint, allowing for more desktop space for additional gaming accessories.

Just $300 right now at Dell, the Dell S2721DGF is a great way to dive into all of the best games. This sale price reflects a savings of $290, as the monitor typically costs $590. Free next day shipping is included for many locations.

Editors' Recommendations